Geri Horner's son Monty is her mini-me in celebratory family snap

The Spice Girls singer supported her husband Christian Horner at the Austrian Grand Prix

Geri Horner revealed her husband Christian Horner's Austrian Grand Prix victory was a family affair as she shared a sweet photo of the couple celebrating with their son Monty on Sunday.

The Spice Girls star congratulated her husband and the Red Bull Racing team for their success at the F1 event, which saw Max Verstappen extend his lead over his rivals with another Grand Prix win.

© Instagram Geri Horner's son Monty looked just like his mum as they celebrated at the Austrian Grand Prix

"Congratulations!" Geri captioned the photo, which showed herself, Christian and their six-year-old son smiling together backstage at the event.

Monty looked like his mum's mini-me with strawberry blonde curls and wearing a smart white shirt and shorts as he perched on his dad's lap at the sporting event.

Meanwhile, proud wife and mum Geri later shared another photo of Christian and Monty together in front of a Red Bull Racing sign, which she captioned: "My boys @christianhorner congratulations @redbullracing."

© Instagram Christian Horner and his son Monty celebrated Red Bull Racing's win at the event

The photos received a huge response from Geri's fans, many of whom congratulated the "beautiful family" and shared their hopes of seeing the singer at Silverstone on the weekend.

Geri is a regular attendee at Formula 1 events and is often filmed cheering on the Red Bull Racing drivers, including at the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

The 50-year-old is a doting mum to Monty, six, and daughter Bluebell, 17, as well as a stepmother to Christian's daughter Olivia, eight, and recently shared another gorgeous photo of all of the family together to mark Father's Day in June.

© Instagram Geri Horner shared a full family photo to celebrate Father's Day in June

Geri and her family looked the picture of happiness in the black-and-white photo, which she captioned with a message thanking Christian for being such a wonderful father.

"Happy Father’s Day @christianhorner. Thank you. You’re an amazing daddy. We love you! And to all grandads ,stepfathers & father figures," Geri wrote.

As well as cheering on her husband at various Grand Prix fixtures, Geri also showed her support to Prince William's new programme to end homelessness during a joint visit to a primary school in South Wales at the end of June.

© Getty Geri Horner hugs Prince William as they launch his new project

The pair heard first-hand the important role that local schools can play in supporting children and families by intervening at the earliest point to prevent homelessness.

Geri is an ambassador of William and the Royal Foundation's new charity, Homewards. Other celebrity advocates include DJ Sara Cox, TV presenter Gail Porter, England footballers Fara Williams and Tyrone Mings and opera star Sir Bryn Terfel.