Love Island's Maya Jama shares very rare photo of mum - and they look so alike

Maya Jama took to Instagram on Friday to share some rare childhood photos, and fans could not help but notice the resemblance between her and mum Sadie, who gave birth to the star when she was 19.

The brunette beauty shared the photos from her "first" trip to Glastonbury when she was still a baby, as she joined Sadie and a group of her friends to the iconic music festival. Maya proved to already be a budding fashionista as she wore a baby bonnet, blue bandana and even an oversized sunhat as she enjoyed the music with her mum and her adult friends.

The similarities were already clear between the mother and daughter, with Sadie looking just like an adult version of her daughter as she rocked several styles, including a denim jacket and New York t-shirt.

In her caption, the Love Island presenter said: "First Glastonbury with the girlies. Not gonna lie I can't wait to have a mini and bring them around festivals tied to my back."

© Instagram Fans thought this photo showed the duo's strong resemblance

Fans could not believe their eyes with the sweet photos as one enthused: "You are your mothers double in that third pic, I literally had to look twice!" and a second agreed: "Your mum is you! Third slide."

A third commented: "Omg 3rd picture it's like seeing a retro Maya, defo look like ya mama on that pic," and a fourth posted: "Now we know your whole family is just as awesome as you," while others simply commented on how "adorable" Maya looked as a baby.

© Instagram Maya looked adorable in her little bonnet

The glamorous presenter has joked about their uncanny resemblance before, and during an appearance on All Round to Mrs Brown's, she said her male friends and even boyfriends "fancied" her mum, with many mistaking the pair for sisters.

Maya is a huge fan of music festivals, although her daring fashion is worlds away from what she was wearing as a youngster. Earlier in the month at a festival, she sported a beige two-piece featuring a cargo top and high-waisted stone-coloured trousers. The unique piece featured buckle detailing, front pockets, a cropped silhouette and a square neckline.

© Instagram Sadie took a young Maya to Glastonbury

She made sure to keep the sun out of her face as she partied in the crowd, wearing a baseball cap with the Supreme logo and she wore her raven locks loose for the event.

And while she looks divine in a casual look, she is well and truly spellbinding in her high-fashion looks as she proved during the week in a stunning sheer bodycon midi dress straight from the noughties.

© Instagram Maya shared her hopes of bringing her own future children to a festival

As she hosted Love Island: Aftersun, we couldn't help but notice her tulle dress, which featured body contour boning, a jewel neckline and nude-hued stretched netting that enhanced her feminine silhouette.

Maya teamed her vintage designer dress with towering gold heels and completed her look with chunky gold jewellery, slicking her hair into a high top knot with face-framing bangs.