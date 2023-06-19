Maya Jama is seriously smoking in her bodycon rhinestone-studded dress – and it's still available to shop

Love Island host Maya Jama is bringing her fashion game once again with her latest appearance as host of the show, as she presented spin-off Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday evening.

The star looked gorgeous as per usual in another figure-skimming look, wearing a blingy maxi dress from Self-Portrait with crystals studded all over it.

She teamed her look with a slicked-back half-up hairstyle, which she later revealed she had slept in due to her early call time the next morning!

WATCH: Maya Jama stuns in sparkling bodycon dress

Sharing some videos of her look on her Instagram Stories, she told fans: "Live on ITV2 in... soon!" before posing with show guests Chunkz, Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack.

Maya's Self-Portrait dress is a £480 number, in a flattering pale blue shade made in slightly transparent mesh material.

Former Love Islander Indiyah gave Maya the seal of approval for her outfit choice, too, posting a sweet video of the presenter on her own Instagram Story and writing: "Look at our sexy host please!"

Maya has previously spoken about her Love Island fashion choices for the new series, for which she works with stylist Rhea Francois.

Maya hosted Love Island: Aftersun with Indiyah and Sam

She told MailOnline of her vision: "I've said that I want to look beachy, sexy and fun. I'd say 'Ibiza summer' is the vibe I'm going for."

She added: "Now there's a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series!"

The star has only had great feedback on her looks so far, which have included a daring draped dress with cutouts from Balmain and a sheer white maxi dress by George Trochopoulos.

Get the look

If you want Maya's Love Island vibe without the Self-Portrait price tag, Karen Millen also offers a crystal studded bodycon dress that will give a similar look – either in a hot orange shade or a neutral beige. At £83.40, it gives the Maya look for less.

It's been a busy week for the star, who also appeared at the National Gallery summer party over the weekend wearing a gorgeous tulle gown with a sheer skirt.

© David M. Benett Maya Jama stepped out for the National Gallery's Summer Party

"The National Gallery had a summer party, was very fancy," she captioned some beautiful photos of her look on Instagram.

The Rimmel ambassador wore an entirely affordable makeup look to the event, which was also attended by Bianca Jagger, Lady Amelia Windsor and Felicity Jones.

It's not always glamour for Maya, though, who always keeps it real with her followers – she also shares behind-the-scenes snippets from Love Island, including her makeup-free rehearsal selfies and more down-to-earth outfits.

Earlier in June, she posted a smiling series of photos as she rocked everything from a T-shirt and denim shorts to a pink string bikini.