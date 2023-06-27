Watch: Maya Jama gets her sweat on in ab-baring sports bra and leggings

The Love Island presenter looked phenomenal as she declared her return to the gym

Maya Jama has been looking her absolute best recently, and we're not just talking about her fire outfits in the Love Island villa.

The ITV presenter, 28, has made no secret of her dedication to health and fitness in the past and regularly gives her fans an insight into her workout routines. On Monday, Maya declared she was officially "back to it" after "hiding from the gym", looking incredible as she sported a fitted set of activewear for her most recent sweat session.

The former Radio 1 DJ posed in the mirror beside her personal trainer Woz Whitely, AKA Woz Ldn, who shared the video below of Maya's dedicated workout session.

Maya rocked an ab-baring black sports bra and high-waisted black leggings for her personal training session, slipping into Nike trainers and slicking her raven hair into a high ponytail.

Looking lean as she fired up her glutes, Maya proceeded to smash a set of kettlebell swings beside her trainer, who wrote on his personal Instagram story: "Hard work is the foundation, back to it!"

What is Maya Jama's workout routine?

If you follow Maya on Instagram and are stunned by her phenomenal figure, don't be fooled by her relatable McDonald's runs and party-girl lifestyle.

While her It-girl status is defined by down-to-earth personality and unrivalled sartorial success, the Love Island presenter is also committed to her fitness routine.

"When I’m away filming, I try to wake up early so I can fit in a workout before arriving on set. It helps get me in the zone," she previously told Women's Health.

Maya revealed that when training ahead of her appearance on I’m A Celebrity, she followed a vigorous summer workout plan, which consisted of three sets of burpees, jumping squats and planks, followed by seated shoulder presses, squats, crunches and press-ups.

While she's a self-professed weightlifting fan, Maya also honours regular cardio workouts, easing herself into her training sessions with a "run or fast walk on the treadmill."

To maintain her toned physique, Maya is also known to treat herself to body toning treatments, booking in for Shane Cooper's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles.

"This treatment simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat," Shane wrote on his Instagram. "It does this by using electromagnetic waves, to induce up to 36,000 supra-maximal forced muscle contractions during each session."

