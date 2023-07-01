Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama dances in tiny cargo top as she gets festival-ready
Subscribe

Maya Jama dances in cargo top as she gets festival-ready

The Love Island host served utilitarian chic

Maya Jama dances in cargo top as she gets festival-ready
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauLifestyle Writer

Maya Jama doesn’t sleep on festivalwear. The Love Island star knows exactly how to throw together the perfect party look with minimum effort required. On Friday, the 28-year-old headed to a festival to support her friend Oliver Kesi as he took to the stage. Needless to say, she looked flawless a she served up cool cat charisma in cargos.

Maya sported a beige two-piece featuring a cargo top and high-waisted stone-coloured trousers. The utilitarian piece featured buckle detailing, frontal pockets, an uber-cropped silhouette and a square neckline.

WATCH: Maya Jama’s shares a glimpse at her pre-Love Island workout

 The star wore her raven locks down loose and shielded her face from the British sun with a camo baseball cap featuring Supreme’s iconic logo. 

Maya Jama in a cute cargo top© Instagram
Maya Jama dazzled in the cute cargo top

The host was joined at the event by a flock of fabulous friends, who shared multiple snaps of Maya from the day with followers online.

maya jama in surpreme© Instagram
The star beamed as she enjoyed a day out with friends

 In another image, Maya was seen beaming for a selfie with another musician pal. This closer look showed off the detailing of Maya’s Y2K top, which further boasted punctured elements and a slightly faded effect.

Maya posing back stage © Instagram
The presenter has an enviable summer wardrobe

 Maya showcased a glowing beauty blend, which was aided by her recent pampering session. It turns out even the most goddess-like of stars require the occasional TLC beauty session, which Maya was happily subjected to earlier this week. 

Maya posing in her black dress© Instagram
Maya took a break from her Love Island role

The Love Island star booked herself into a skincare session with celebrity facialist Shane Cooper on Wednesday. She kicked back in Cooper’s luxury clinic in a pair of navy blue velour track pants and a white cropped tee boasting a kitschy butterfly motif. The star paired her look with a coordinating velour track jacket featuring crimson racer stripes that ran vertically down the side of the sporty set.

Maya Jama in blue corset and PVC trousers© Shutterstock
The 28-year-old is a certified party girl with the clothing archive to match

In other images from her session, the star enjoyed a dewy face mask and wore her raven hair swept back by a headband. She wrote: “Happy place,” on the selfie, which she then shared via her Instagram Stories.

MORE MAYA: Maya Jama rocks velour track pants during luxe treatment

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more