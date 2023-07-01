Maya Jama dances in cargo top as she gets festival-ready

Maya Jama doesn’t sleep on festivalwear. The Love Island star knows exactly how to throw together the perfect party look with minimum effort required. On Friday, the 28-year-old headed to a festival to support her friend Oliver Kesi as he took to the stage. Needless to say, she looked flawless a she served up cool cat charisma in cargos.

Maya sported a beige two-piece featuring a cargo top and high-waisted stone-coloured trousers. The utilitarian piece featured buckle detailing, frontal pockets, an uber-cropped silhouette and a square neckline.

WATCH: Maya Jama’s shares a glimpse at her pre-Love Island workout

The star wore her raven locks down loose and shielded her face from the British sun with a camo baseball cap featuring Supreme’s iconic logo.

© Instagram Maya Jama dazzled in the cute cargo top

The host was joined at the event by a flock of fabulous friends, who shared multiple snaps of Maya from the day with followers online.

© Instagram The star beamed as she enjoyed a day out with friends

In another image, Maya was seen beaming for a selfie with another musician pal. This closer look showed off the detailing of Maya’s Y2K top, which further boasted punctured elements and a slightly faded effect.

© Instagram The presenter has an enviable summer wardrobe

Maya showcased a glowing beauty blend, which was aided by her recent pampering session. It turns out even the most goddess-like of stars require the occasional TLC beauty session, which Maya was happily subjected to earlier this week.

© Instagram Maya took a break from her Love Island role

The Love Island star booked herself into a skincare session with celebrity facialist Shane Cooper on Wednesday. She kicked back in Cooper’s luxury clinic in a pair of navy blue velour track pants and a white cropped tee boasting a kitschy butterfly motif. The star paired her look with a coordinating velour track jacket featuring crimson racer stripes that ran vertically down the side of the sporty set.

© Shutterstock The 28-year-old is a certified party girl with the clothing archive to match

In other images from her session, the star enjoyed a dewy face mask and wore her raven hair swept back by a headband. She wrote: “Happy place,” on the selfie, which she then shared via her Instagram Stories.

MORE MAYA: Maya Jama rocks velour track pants during luxe treatment