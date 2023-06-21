Maya Jama highlights gorgeous curves in plunging cut-out dress

Maya Jama turned heads on Tuesday's edition of Love Island and her outfit certainly didn't disappoint.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old beauty shared a glamorous photo of herself rocking a slinky black maxi dress. Maya looked gorgeous as ever in her LBD which featured a plunging bodice, a daring cut-out section below the bust and a cheeky thigh-high split.

WATCH: Maya Jama shows off her incredible curves in slinky satin dress

She teamed her stunning garment with a pair of strappy black heels, a slinky gold bracelet and a pair of sparkly hoop earrings.

In the snapshots, Maya posed up a storm, offering fans a closer look at her jaw-dropping makeup. The brunette beauty looked her usual polished self with a sweep of bronzer, slick cat eyeliner, mocha eyeshadow, apricot blush and a glossy nude lip.

© Instagram Maya looked unreal in her figure-sculpting dress

She wore her glossy raven locks down loose and styled her hair in an off-centre parting. Sublime!

In her caption, she penned: "It's going downnnn tonight… Entering the villa & here for all the drama as usual".

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "A round of applause for the dress," while a second chimed in: "Absolutely stunning girly!"

© Instagram Maya rocked a winged eyeliner

A third gushed: "I am FLOOOORED" and a fourth sweetly added: "Gorgeous as ever," followed by a flame emoji.

This isn't the first time Maya has been branded a goddess. The bombshell seriously upped her fashion game earlier this week, opting to wear a figure-sculpting bodycon dress studded with tiny rhinestones.

Maya's Self-Portrait dress is a £480 number, in a flattering pale blue shade made in slightly transparent mesh material.

© Instagram The brunette beauty posed up a storm

She looked unreal in her blingy garment which she styled to perfection with a cluster of sparkly rings and a pair of spellbinding earrings.

Sharing some videos of her look on her Instagram Stories, she told fans: "Live on ITV2 in... soon!" before posing with show guests Chunkz, Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack.

© Instagram Maya boasts an enviable figure

Fans gave Maya the seal of approval, with one adding: "LOVE this dress," while a second added: "Stunner every timeeeee".

A third remarked: "Daaaaaaaaaaamn! U look good" and a fourth commented: "That dress is so pretty on you".

© Getty The 28-year-old always looks flawless

To maintain her toned physique, Maya is known to treat herself to body toning treatments, booking in for Shane Cooper's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles.

As for her diet, Maya doesn't follow a strict plan. Her relatable diet features McDonald's for breakfast, although if she has time, the star opts for granola, yoghurt and banana. With regards to the contents of her fridge, Maya told Get The Gloss that all she has in there is canned red wine, celery, Actimel and yoghurts.