Maya Jama causes a stir in cheeky lace corset

Love Island star Maya Jama has been continuously dazzling viewers with her sizzling outfits, and her latest ensemble is certainly no exception.

For her most recent stint on Aftersun, the 28-year-old presenter rocked a sheer, flirty lace-up corset crafted from white broderie anglaise. Her stunning garment featured a boned bodice, a ruffled hemline, a sweetheart neckline and a cheeky cut-out section.

WATCH: Maya Jama shows off her incredible curves in slinky satin dress

She teamed her stunning top with a figure-hugging white skirt and a pair of strappy white heels. As for accessories, the brunette beauty donned a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, stacks of rings and a bright red lipstick.

In photos shared to Instagram, Maya posed up a storm as she waited backstage ahead of her TV appearance. In one picture, the star was snapped glancing at herself in the mirror, whilst another photo captured Maya nonchalantly resting on a heavy-duty case.

© Instagram The star opted for a bright red lip

Captioning the photo, Maya simply penned: "Backstage pre show".

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Literally perfect," while a second chimed in: "Such a beaut".

A third gushed: "Our generations Marilyn Monroe!" and a fourth added: "OMG MESMERISING".

Maya's flawless carousel of photos comes after she gave fans a rare glimpse inside her fitness routine.

© Instagram The Love Island host rocked a white corset

Earlier this week, the former Glow Up presenter hit the gym after officially declaring she was "back to it" after "hiding from the gym".

For her latest gym session, Maya sported skin-tight gym gear consisting of a black sports bra, coordinating black leggings and a pair of Nike trainers.

Alongside the photo, which was shared to her Instagram Stories, Maya penned: "Been hiding from the gym recently but we go again," before tagging her personal trainer, Woz Whitely.

© Instagram The presenter boasts an enviable physique

The star then proceeded to smash a set of kettlebell swings beside her trainer, who wrote on his personal Instagram story: "Hard work is the foundation, back to it!"

The secret to Maya's incredible physique? Early morning workouts.

© Instagram Maya always looks flawless

"When I'm away filming, I try to wake up early so I can fit in a workout before arriving on set. It helps get me in the zone," she previously told Women's Health.

MORE MAYA: Meet Love Island star Maya Jama's lookalike mum

Maya revealed that when training ahead of her appearance on I'm A Celebrity, she followed a gruelling summer workout plan, featuring three sets of burpees, jumping squats and planks, followed by seated shoulder presses, squats, crunches and press-ups. Yikes!

© Getty Maya attending the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner

To maintain her svelte physique, Maya is also known to use body toning treatments, booking in for Shane Cooper's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles.

"This treatment simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat," Shane wrote on his Instagram.

"It does this by using electromagnetic waves, to induce up to 36,000 supra-maximal forced muscle contractions during each session."