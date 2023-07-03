Maya Jama reigns supreme in ultra sheer Gucci dress from the noughties

The Love Island host's rare vintage bodycon dress from 2001 will make you double take

Another day, another unrivalled style moment from Maya Jama, who once again beguiled audiences of Love Island: Aftersun as she debuted a stunning sheer bodycon midi dress straight from the noughties.

Maya, 28, has levelled up her sartorial archive since becoming the newest bombshell host of ITV's Love Island - and Sunday night's ensemble was a vintage treasure from Gucci by Tom Ford worthy of the runway.

© Shutterstock Maya Jama stunned in a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford bodycon midi dress on Love Island: Aftersun

The former Radio 1 DJ donned a tulle dress from the 2001 Spring Collection, featuring body contour boning, a jewel neckline and nude-hued stretched netting that enhanced the star's feminine silhouette.

Maya teamed her vintage designer dress, which currently retails on resale sites from £1,950, with towering gold heels. She completed her look with chunky gold jewellery, slicking her raven hair into a high top knot with face-framing bangs.

WATCH: Maya Jama gets her sweat on in ab-baring sports bra and leggings

© Shutterstock Maya was a noughties icon in her vintage tulle dress

Miss Jama is no stranger to an unrivalled fashion moment. Her 2.5 million Instagram followers regularly declare her the "queen" of the villa, with comments on her latest post reading: "A round of applause for the dress," and "You just get better and better Jama!"

Most recently, the Glow Up presenter was amongst the stars on the guestlist at the National Gallery's illustrious Summer Party, where she turned heads in a divisive crimson dress.

© Getty Maya Jama stepped out for the National Gallery's Summer Party

Maya was resplendent as she stepped out alongside a slew of other fashionistas for the event including Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Felicity Jones and Queen Charlotte's Arsema Thomas for the event. Her crimson gown boasted an ultra-plunge neckline, exaggerated waist belt and billowing tulle skirt.

© Getty Maya wore a plunging tulle gown

Maya's hair was the real head turner, swept into tumbling Hollywood waves and pinned away from her face to reveal her beautiful features.

© Getty Maya's hair was styled in Hollywood waves

If, like us, you've been taking notes on Maya's enviable sense of style, the TV star previously lifted the lid on her expressive approach to fashion. Speaking to Popsugar in a former interview, Maya revealed: "I would never wear black at all in my outfits just because I like to stand out, but I've started to wear a few little black dresses. I'm wearing one now; small LBDs with trainers is kind of my vibe.

SHOP: Maya Jama is seriously smoking in her bodycon rhinestone-studded dress – and it's still available to shop

"And printed trousers, like jeans, with lots of different prints and patterns on them, I really love. I've not been into specific trends really, more just crazy, louder outfits this year."