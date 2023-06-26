5 moments from Pink and Gwen Stefani's BST Hyde Park gig that left me speechless

Pink brought her Summer Carnival tour to Hyde Park in London and it was every bit as magical as we expected

Not many artists could command a 70,000-strong crowd of loyal fans ranging from young children to pensioners – but it turns out that Pink is the most universal of pop stars.

The multi-platinum-selling artist, now 43, first burst onto the scene in 2000 with her debut album Can't Take Me Home and has been producing pure pop perfection ever since. The chance to witness Pink's acrobatic Summer Carnival tour at the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park was therefore not to be missed - just ask Hugh Jackman, one of the show's A-list attendees!

© Getty Pink proved she's the most universal of pop stars with her sell-out British Summer Time show

To top it off, Gwen Stefani was billed as the support act and would be performing her first UK gig in 16 years, so of course this No Doubt superfan was fighting her way to the front row.

Here are five moments from the most magical of gigs that will stay etched in my mind forever…

Gwen Stefani's first UK concert in 16 years

SEE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13m family mansion is a world of fun

Charging onto the stage in her trademark punk-infused monochrome look and scarlet lipstick, Gwen, 53, turned up the energy from the get-go during her 70-minute, 16-song slot.

© Getty Fangirling over Gwen Stefani during her BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 gig

Powering through a near-perfect setlist seamlessly combining her eclectic, Harajuku style-inspired solo music and beloved No Doubt songs (as well as the more mainstream singles 'Don't Speak' and 'Just A Girl' we all expected), the show was a real love letter to her British fans that have stuck with her through the eras.

As she seamlessly transitioned from the delicious pop of 'The Sweet Escape' to the drumrolls of No Doubt classic 'Sunday Morning', a lightheaded feeling of elation overcame me.

1995's Tragic Kingdom was the soundtrack to my teenage years – and I never dreamed I'd hear the songs live. Screaming, crying, throwing up, as the Gen-Z around me (who had clearly never heard most of the songs) would say. I more than made up for it in enthusiasm.

© Getty Gwen masterfully mixed her eclectic solo pop singles with No Doubt classics

And of course, Gwen had the crowd going B-A-N-A-N-A-S with her closing track, camp anthem 'Hollaback Girl', accompanied by backing dancers brandishing giant inflatable fruit. Perfectly bonkers.

Gwen Stefani brings out Eve

"What just happened?," Gwen told the crowd. I felt the same. It was a blur. During her rendition of 'Rich Girl', noughties hip-hop sensation Eve burst onto the scene to join Gwen for the rap.

© Getty Gwen's first UK gig in 16 years was worth the wait

The pair seamlessly segued into their 2001 hit 'Let Me Blow Your Mind', an equally emotional moment for this late 80s baby.

In a time dominated by male rappers, Eve helped pave the way for the Nicki Minajes and Cardi Bs of the world – and her collab with Gwen was everything.

To see the two successful women dominating the stage two decades on was surreal, inspiring, and a moment I'll never forget. And the track still holds up as a certified banger!

© L. Cohen Gwen had me feeling like it was 2001 all over again when she brought out rapper Eve

Pink Get(s) The Party Started

I may have been a Gwen stan but the crowd was fully team Pink – and it wasn't hard to see why. The Summer Carnival tour, the eighth of her career, is by far the 43-year-old American superstar's most expansive and visually impressive.

Kicking off with 'Get The Party Started' (what else?), Pink's set was high energy from the opening song, which saw the artist (real name: Alecia Moore) suspended in the air while executing a series of awe-inspiring acrobatics.

Performing against a whimsical backdrop of palm trees, giant ice creams, and trampolines galore, the star and her talented backing dancers put on a circus-worthy show.

© getty Pink proved she's still a rock star with rock moves... and certainly showed us tonight!

Pink's catalogue of hits speaks for itself and unlike many artists with similar longevity, her newer work, including catchy new EDM single 'Trustfall', held up alongside the toe-tapping, feminist anthems of her past.

There was joy, there was dancing and there were quite a lot of surprise gifts from fans thrown onstage – including a wheel of cheese.

Unfazed, the down-to-earth star spent time chatting with the crowd and ensuring everyone was having the time of their lives.

© Getty Pink kicked off her show with a gravity-defying stunt

Pink's sweet moment with daughter Willow

Pink fans had been wondering whether she might bring out a surprise guest – and she did just that thanks to her daughter Willow, 12.

The singer's adorable daughter emerged to perform their duet 'Cover Me In Sunshine', originally released in 2021.

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as the youngster nervously belted out her part, proving that talent definitely runs in the family.

The pair exchanged a sweet hug after the moving performance, which you can watch in the video below.

WATCH: Pink's daughter Willow, 12, steals the show during concert

Pink's gravity-defying finale

Saving the best for last, Pink closed the show with a gravity-defying acrobatic segment, the likes of which Hyde Park has probably never seen before.

Belting out her 2008 anthem 'So What' while taking flight, Pink somersaulted through the air as the sun set on Hyde Park and firework explosions filled the sky.

"So what? I'm still a rock star / I got my rock moves / And I don't need you," she sang. And it's safe to say Pink remains one of the true rock stars of our generation – a class act who really knows how to put on a show for her fans.

© Getty Pink is a class act who really knows how to put on a show for her fans

The singer's universal appeal was apparent in the age range of the crowd, from young children perched on parents' shoulders mouthing every word to the loved-up couple in their late 60s twirling to the beat.

RELATED: Pink on the 'teary conversation' with daughter: 'I was terrified I would be a terrible mother'

There was also something inspiring about seeing two BST headline artists defying the unwritten rule that pop acts have to look and behave a certain way.

In an age where youth is a gateway to fame, Gwen and Pink are living proof that talent, charisma, and pure showmanship outlive it all.