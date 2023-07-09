Helen George inundated with support after sharing leg cast photo

The Call the Midwife actress shares two daughters with her partner Jack Ashton

Call the Midwife star Helen George sparked concern on Sunday when she shared a photograph of herself wearing a leg cast.

In the picture - which was shared to Instagram - the mother-of-two was photographed using a medical leg knee walker. And judging by the swathes of bandages, Helen, 39, appears to have sustained a painful-looking leg injury.

In spite of her injury, Helen looked as stylish as ever as she flashed a grin for the camera. Embracing the sunshine, she looked simply stunning in a gorgeous charcoal-hued bodycon dress which she teamed with a chic Yves Saint Laurent black cross body bag, some timeless, black Adidas trainers and a pair of elegant sunglasses.

She wore her raven tresses down loose and accentuated her naturally pretty features with a sweep of rosy makeup.

© Instagram The actress took to her Instagram

Alluding to her leg knee walker, Helen quipped in her caption: "Speedy," followed by a black heart emoji.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to offer encouraging messages of support, with one writing: "Oh no! Hope you heal and recover quickly!!!" while a second noted: "Oh dear! Hope you're on the mend soon!"

A third chimed in: "Oh no! Love the new wheels but hope it's short lived!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Oh my! Prayers for a speedy recovery. You look amazing!"

© BBC Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife

Helen's health update comes after she celebrated her birthday in style. In honour of the special occasion, the actress wined and dined with a group of close friends. Dressed to impress, Helen turned heads in a silky, mint green midi dress emblazoned with delicate white flowers.

She elevated her get-up with a sparkly yellow gemstone necklace, a slinky bracelet and a pair of simple pearl earrings.

© Instagram Helen looked gorgeous in green

The actress - who turned 39 on 19 June - wore her raven locks in gentle waves and finished off her look with a sweep of glowy, bronzed makeup. Swoon!

Elsewhere, Helen posted a stunning photograph of herself eyeing up a delicious dessert pierced with a candy pink birthday candle. The star looked radiant as she posed for a sweet snap inside the lavish restaurant.

In her caption, the former Strictly contestant penned: "Friends like these," followed by a single black heart emoji.

© Instagram The TV star beamed from ear-to-ear

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to heap praise on the actress, with one writing: "Gorgeous picture. In my experience, a girls' best friends are the sisters you never had," while a second gushed: "Oooo absolutely [love] you with dark hair".

A third said: "Fab frock," and a fourth remarked: "Oh you're so gorgeous!!"

© Getty Helen George and Jack Ashton at the BAFTA Film Gala in February 2019

Away from the spotlight, Helen relishes spending quality family time with her partner Jack Ashton and their two adorable daughters Wren and Lark.

Helen and long-term partner Jack fell in love after meeting on set in South Africa. They now live together with their children in London. The duo moved into the property back in 2020 and they’ve since transformed the stunning property into a colourful home complete with modern and traditional twists.