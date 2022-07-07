Cillian Murphy's rarely-seen sons looks just like him in throwback photo The Peaky Blinders actor has two children with his wife

Cillian Murphy is a very proud father to his two teenage sons - and judging by a rare photo alongside them, they're growing up to be his doubles.

The actor keeps his family firmly out of the spotlight but Malarchy, now 16, and Aran, 14, have been seen out and about with their famous father in the past.

MORE: Cillian Murphy's home life with his wife and children revealed

The Irish Sun shared an image of them as Cillian opened up about his and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness' decision to move the family back to Ireland from the UK.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peaky Blinders crossover with The Repair Shop revealed

In the photo, the couple's sons both sported floppy, dark hair like their father and they'd inherited his famous cheekbones too.

While the photo was from 2014, it's more than likely they're growing further into their lookalike features.

MORE: Peaky Blinders star admits he 'can't wait to move on' from show - details

MORE: Peaky Blinders: everything we know about the film including plot, rumoured cast and release date

Speaking to the outlet, Cillian said: "We were in London for 14 years, both our kids were born there and we only came back to Dublin in 2015.

Cillian and his wife Yvonne's children are now teenagers

"It's kind of an Irish story to move away, do your thing and come home, that seems to be a common narrative for Irish people. And then we wanted the kids to be Irish."

He continued: "They were sort of at that age where they were pre-teens, they had very posh English accents, and I wasn’t appreciating that too much so we decided to come back. And you know, parents are at a certain age, it was just a nice time to come home."

MORE: Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy's private home life in £1.4m Dublin home revealed

MORE: Peaky Blinders fans left sobbing as they praise 'beautiful' tribute to Helen McCrory

While filming the hit TV show, Cillian was spending six months of the year shooting in Los Angeles, but he doesn't call California his home.

Cillian and his family love their quiet life away from the spotlight in Ireland

"I love visiting and I love the food and I do love the weather," he said. "I don’t know, I just feel European, I just feel Irish. I'd feel like a bit of an interloper if I lived in California, I couldn’t envisage living there permanently."

Cillian has been happily married to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, since 2004 after they met at one of his rock band's shows in 1996.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.