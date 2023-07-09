Gavin Rossdale praised by fans as he shares rare glimpse into parenting with ex Gwen Stefani in new photo

Gavin Rossdale is soaking up the sun, and enjoying a summer well spent next to his sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.
The Bush frontman and the 'Hollaback Girl' singer were married for 14 years until their 2016 divorce, and share sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.
Though the three boys spend most of their time living with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton between Los Angeles and Oklahoma, in a new photo shared by their dad, Apollo is seen both soaking up the sun and time with his dad.
Over the weekend, Gavin took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot with his nine-year-old enjoying a beach day.
In the adorable, father-son photo, Gavin and Apollo are close to holding hands as they tread through the choppy blue sea.
"Fatherhood," the English rockstar simply captioned the heartfelt post, next to a black heart emoji, and his fans were quick to follow with plenty of praise for the post in the comments section.
"Fatherhood is the best look on you," one fan wrote, as others added: "Hands down Gavin, fatherhood never looked better. You're doing something right!" and: "This is so endearing how Apollo looks toward his dad," as well as: "His smile says it all!! Making those cherished memories!!" plus another fan also wrote: "This is such a beautiful shot!"
Just last month, Gavin opened up about his approach to parenting – he also shares daughter Daisy Lowe, 34, with ex-girlfriend Pearl Lowe – and how it differs from that of his ex-wife Gwen's.
Appearing on the Not So Hollywood podcast with host Adrianna Costa, he said: "I think you can go one of two ways," adding: "You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how it goes. Or you can just parent."
Gavin then confessed: "I think we just 'parent'. We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."
He continued: "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process."
The father-of-four then explained: "Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."
He added: "I just know that wherever they are, in whichever house they are, they're loved and supported. And that's really what it comes down to, trying to help them realize what they want."
Gavin ultimately maintained that: "The main thing is I'm really connected to them, that's what I want. It'd be so sad to be any other way."