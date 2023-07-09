Gavin Rossdale praised by fans as he shares rare glimpse into parenting with ex Gwen Stefani in new photo

Gavin Rossdale received plenty of support from fans after sharing a beautiful photo with son Apollo, who he shares with ex Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale is soaking up the sun, and enjoying a summer well spent next to his sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

The Bush frontman and the 'Hollaback Girl' singer were married for 14 years until their 2016 divorce, and share sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

Though the three boys spend most of their time living with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton between Los Angeles and Oklahoma, in a new photo shared by their dad, Apollo is seen both soaking up the sun and time with his dad.

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale's glimpse into co-parenting away from home

MORE: Gwen Stefani prepares for bittersweet reunion involving her three sons

Over the weekend, Gavin took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot with his nine-year-old enjoying a beach day.

In the adorable, father-son photo, Gavin and Apollo are close to holding hands as they tread through the choppy blue sea.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's three sons beam in first photo alongside family's new baby

"Fatherhood," the English rockstar simply captioned the heartfelt post, next to a black heart emoji, and his fans were quick to follow with plenty of praise for the post in the comments section.

"Fatherhood is the best look on you," one fan wrote, as others added: "Hands down Gavin, fatherhood never looked better. You're doing something right!" and: "This is so endearing how Apollo looks toward his dad," as well as: "His smile says it all!! Making those cherished memories!!" plus another fan also wrote: "This is such a beautiful shot!"

MORE: Gavin Rossdale updates fans after leaving LA with his sons amid divisive comments about Gwen Stefani

MORE: Gwen Stefani's three sons are all grown up in new photo away from home with dad Gavin Rossdale

Just last month, Gavin opened up about his approach to parenting – he also shares daughter Daisy Lowe, 34, with ex-girlfriend Pearl Lowe – and how it differs from that of his ex-wife Gwen's.

© Instagram Gavin recently had his three sons visit London

Appearing on the Not So Hollywood podcast with host Adrianna Costa, he said: "I think you can go one of two ways," adding: "You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how it goes. Or you can just parent."

© Instagram The three boys got to spend time with their new baby niece, Daisy's daughter Ivy

Gavin then confessed: "I think we just 'parent'. We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."

He continued: "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process."

© Getty Gwen and Gavin's boys are growing up in Los Angeles

The father-of-four then explained: "Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."

© Getty The former couple were married from 2002 to 2016

He added: "I just know that wherever they are, in whichever house they are, they're loved and supported. And that's really what it comes down to, trying to help them realize what they want."

Gavin ultimately maintained that: "The main thing is I'm really connected to them, that's what I want. It'd be so sad to be any other way."