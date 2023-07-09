Kelly Ripa's epic vacation photos will make you envious

Kelly Ripa enjoyed some quality time with her husband Mark Consuelos over the weekend and shared a series of sun-soaked snaps from their boat trip to her Instagram Story.

The Live! hosts recently holidayed in Greece and it looks like they are having fun on another well-deserved break.

On Saturday, Kelly shared a carousel of photos, including two selfies of the loved-up couple on their nautical outing as well as one showing a delicious-looking grape platter with the sun setting on the ocean in the background.

The couple were able to spend some quality time with their 22-year-old daughter Lola while in Greece as the college student joined her parents on their trip abroad.

© @kellyripa Kelly and Mark enjoyed a boat trip over the weekend

Speaking about their holiday during Wednesday's episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor said: "We got to spend time with our daughter and her friends. And I’m looking at my daughter, who is 22 years old, who used to be — and I say this affectionately — such a pain.

Mark continued: "Such a pain. But let me tell you, once they get a little bit older, the gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing. She was so great. We got to spend time with her."

© @kellyripa The couple looked loved up in a selfie posted on Instagram

They also recalled an amusing memory from a hiking trip while away in Greece when they accidentally found themselves at a nude beach. "I forgot the best part of the hike," began Kelly.

"Mark and I went on this other hike on this island and we stumbled accidentally upon a nude beach. And I don't mean a topless beach, I mean all nude, total nudity. And it's always guys and it's always… the wrong guys."

© @kellyripa Kelly shared a snap of a delicious-looking grape platter

Kelly and Mark's sons, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, didn't join their parents and sister on the trip, with their eldest son busy working in New York, while Joaquin is still studying at the University of Michigan.

Their three children have all been successful in carving out their own futures – something that is clearly important to Kelly and Mark.

© Kevin Mazur Kelly's daughter Lola joined her parents on vacation

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kelly said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The 52-year-old added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

While Michael is an aspiring actor, Lola is a gifted singer, and Joaquin is a keen wrestler.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children

Kelly has previously opened up about how hard it is for young people trying to build their careers and explained that she helped Michael when he was struggling to land a job after graduating from college.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," the actress explained.

She went on to say that the writing job Michael had lined up after graduation had "evaporated" due to the pandemic. "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard," she said.