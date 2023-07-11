Hoda Kotb prepares to head away from Today studio for exciting opportunity

Hoda Kotb is preparing to head out of The Today Show studio on Wednesday to interview country pop sensation Shania Twain – and viewers may even get to hear Hoda sing!

The TV star made the announcement during Tuesday's program, which she hosted alongside Savannah Guthrie.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb hints she will sing live on Today as she prepares to head away from studio

"So she's in town for her Queen of Me tour here at Madison Square Garden, so I'm going to go to the Garden and check it out and do a catch-up with the star."

Savannah chimed in: "I heard you might sing."

Hoda responded: "I don't know what's happening but there is some item that might be happening during the show," prompting applause from her co-star.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb host the show

SEE: Inside Hoda Kotb's homely New York apartment where she co-parents her two daughters

MORE: Al Roker makes surprise dig at co-star's parenting revelation

"But I cannot wait to see her, she is killing it. She is selling out stadiums, her records are breaking records. It's going to be really cool, that will be tomorrow morning on Today."

Shania has spent the last few months captivating audiences while touring her latest album. The Queen of Me Tour began in Spokane, Washington on April 28 and will finally draw to a close on November 14 in Vancouver.

© Clive Brunskill Shania Twain has been touring her latest album, Queen of Me

The 'You're Still the One' singer announced her tour back in October in a statement that read: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

Hoda will interview Shania on Wednesday's show

Hoda is no doubt looking forward to chatting to the star about her tour before returning to the Today Show desk at Studio 1A, alongside her co-host Savannah.

The pair have fronted the morning show together since 2017 and while they make a great team on-screen, they are just as close when the cameras stop rolling.

© Getty Hoda will be heading to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday

Opening up about their friendship in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Savannah said she feels "grateful" for their partnership and for "getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

The hosting duo are also there for each other when it comes to juggling motherhood with their busy work schedules.

© NBC Savannah and Hoda share a close relationship on and off-screen

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine last year, Hoda said: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me.

"But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday.' It makes you feel less alone."