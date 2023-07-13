Robbie Williams meets royal family backstage after concert in Luxembourg – photos

The Angels singer met the Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg before his performance at LuxExpo

Robbie Williams is currently on tour around Europe delighting thousands of fans with his hit songs. While the father-of-three has been meeting many fans in all the different countries, on Wednesday he had a very special meet and greet with the Luxembourg royal family.

Ahead of taking to the stage at LuxExpo, Robbie had the honour of meeting Their Royal Highnesses, the Hereditary Grand Duke and Princess Alexandra, as well as the Princess' husband Nicolas Bagory.

© Maison du Grand - Duc // Kary Barthelmey Robbie shook hands with Prince Guillaume

In pictures shared by the palace, the group seemed happy to meet Robbie, who looked dapper in a gold outfit, in person.

No doubt Robbie would have felt comfortable in their presence as Robbie has been friends with members of the British royal family for years.

© Maison du Grand - Duc // Kary Barthelmey The Angels singer met the special guests ahead of his concert

Back in 2019 his daughter Theodore was a flower girl at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, with sources at the time saying that the former Take That singer "is the brother she never had".

Their friendship goes back to 2011, when Robbie met Sarah Ferguson on a trip to the Caribbean on board a yacht owned by Phones 4 U tycoon John Caudwell.

© Maison du Grand - Duc // Kary Barthelmey Princess Alexandra and husband Nicolas Bagory meeting Robbie backstage

Robbie will likely be meeting British royalty next month, as he is set to perform a very special concert at Sandringham, the former late Queen's favourite royal residence. It is also near Prince William and Kate's family home Anmer Hall.

It will be an unmissable event as Robbie is set to reunite with former Take That bandmate Mark Owen.

The show will be Robbie's only outdoor concert in the UK, and he will likely be supported by his wife Ayda Field Williams and their three children: Teddy, ten, Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and three-year-old Beau.

© Maison du Grand - Duc // Kary Barthelmey Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie enjoyed the concert together

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last month, proud wife Ayda opened up about their marriage, revealing that they still make each other laugh after 17 years.

"The thing that always sticks with Rob and I, no matter what, is that we make each other laugh more than anyone else in the world. Laughter is our love language and it's stronger than ever. We crack each other up the same way we did 17 years ago," she told HELLO!