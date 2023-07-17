Strictly's Tess Daly steals the limelight in gorgeous denim dungarees

Strictly Come Dancing judge Tess Daly looked picture-perfect on Monday as she debuted a gorgeous set of denim dungarees.

In a carousel of photos shared to Instagram, the mother-of-two was pictured wearing a pair of figure-flattering, indigo-blue dungarees featuring flared trouser legs and pockets galore.

WATCH: Tess Daly looks unrecognisable in clips from her style evolution

Beneath her denim number, the TV star wore a simple yet stylish taupe tank complete with padded shoulders from some added drama.

Channelling her inner Donna Sheridan from hit film Mamma Mia, Tess rocked a series of playful poses from the comfort of her dressing room.

© Instagram The Strictly star debuted a gorgeous set of denim dungarees

For a touch of glamour, the blonde beauty elevated her dreamy denim look with a pair of metallic silver sandals and a slinky gold bracelet. Perfection!

She wore her luminous blonde locks in tumbling waves and finished off her summer-ready look with a sweep of radiant makeup.

Waxing lyrical about her new denim discovery, Tess noted in her caption: "Never taking these off [sparkle emoji] @donnaida."

© Instagram Tess looked so stylish

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Loving you in dungarees Tess," while a second remarked: "Love dungarees and you look fab in them!" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

A third sweetly commented: "They suit you Tess," while a fourth added: "Gorgeous."

© Getty Tess Daly attending the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards

The presenter's stylish post comes after she received an honorary degree from the University of Bolton.

To mark the major achievement, Tess posted a celebratory photograph of herself posing alongside the Vice-Chancellor of the University, George Holmes. The blonde beauty beamed with pride as she proudly posed in her smart graduation gown.

© Instagram Tess received her honorary degree from the University of Bolton

Tess, who received the award in recognition of her "outstanding contribution to entertainment," included a touching message in her caption.

Sharing a glimpse inside her memorable afternoon, the star gushed: "What a special day yesterday and what a privilege to receive an Honorary Degree of Doctor Of Arts from Bolton University, definitely a day I'll never forget. Hugely grateful to the Vice Chancellor George Holmes and everyone at the University of Bolton for this award."

© Instagram The presenter beamed with pride

And we don't doubt that her husband Vernon Kay is bursting with pride.

Tess's followers were also incredibly supportive, as one posted: "So lovely to meet you on stage yesterday! My mum was impressed you waved to her," while a second shared: "Tess so proud of you and all you've achieved."

A third noted: "So proud of you darling congratulations Vern and girls are going to be so proud of you," while a fourth shared: "Goddess of education."

Tess and her beau Vernon exchanged vows in 2003. The couple started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4 and they got married on 12 September 2003 at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

The duo went on to welcome two daughters: Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 13.