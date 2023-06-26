Tess Daly parties the night away for 'special' reason in one-shoulder dress

Tess Daly is one of the hardest-working women on television, so fans were thrilled to see her letting her hair down over the weekend.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of herself partying with fellow TV host Gabby Logan, with both ladies wearing fabulous summer dresses for the occasion.

Tess captioned the trio of photos, which showed Gabby in a cut-out dress: "What a night, celebrating this special one's birthday." Gabby turned 50 back in April, so it's a belated party, but fans still sent well-wishes in their droves.

© Instagram Tess Daly and Gabby Logan partied together at Gabby's birthday party

Alongside the birthday messages, other fans marvelled at how youthful Tess and Gabby both look. "You pair sleeping in a time capsule? Both inspirational human beings," one joked, referring to how they never seem to age, while another fan commented: "You both look about 35!"

Other fans complimented Tess' beautiful peach one-shoulder dress. The summer-perfect number featured tiered ruffles and looked gorgeous on Tess' willowy frame.

While Vernon was missing from the party photos, Tess did share a sweet snap with her husband two days before. In the loved-up photo, Tess wears a sequin top and jeans, while Vernon looked effortlessly stylish as always in a blue polo shirt.

© Instagram Tess Daly shared a photo with Vernon Kay on Instagram

Tess captioned the photo: "Take your husband to work day," and fans loved the behind-the-scenes invite into the power couple's relationship.

"Such a handsome/good-looking couple. Perfectly matched," one fan wrote, while another added: "Seriously you pair seem to just keep looking younger and younger!!"

Tess' followers also used the opportunity to praise Vernon on his new role at Radio 2, which he started last month, writing: "Love to hear how you're settling in at Radio 2 Vernon… feels like you've been there forever," and: "I'm loving the new Radio 2 show."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Tess Daly has been supporting Vernon Kay in his new role

Vernon's new role received a mixed reaction from fans, with many left surprised that he would be replacing radio host Ken who had presented the show for 31 years.

Following his appointment, Vernon said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce."

Tess supported her husband on his first day, writing words of encouragement on Vernon's banana, and he revealed his daughters helped him prepare for his first day too.

His opening track of his first show was U2's Beautiful Day after which, he said: "Tried and tested. My two daughters, Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 13, they said, 'Yeah dad, it's a classic. Play it!' There you go, Beautiful Day, U2, kicking us off."

We hope Vernon is feeling settled on his new show!

