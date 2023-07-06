Tess Daly overcome with emotion as rarely-seen daughter Phoebe reaches major milestone

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are every inch the doting parents and on Wednesday, the Strictly host was overcome with emotion as her 17-year-old daughter Phoebe reached a major milestone.

The blonde beauty took to social media with a string of photos dedicated to the teen completing school. The three images shared by the star were so touching. The first showed Phoebe as a little girl taking part in an egg and spoon race, the second; a current photo of Phoebe posing alongside her proud parents, and the third, a moving photo of her old school shoes.

Captioning the post, Tess wrote: "Well that's a wrap and the school days are done [crying emoji]. No more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental @vernonkay [crying and pink heart emoji] we’re so proud of you Phoebe; here's to the next chapter!"

Comments flooded in from Tess and Vernon's celebrity pals, with Amanda Holden, Claudia Winkleman and Stacey Dooley all leaving sweet messages for the youngster.

Vernon Kay and daughter Phoebe in Ibiza

Amanda and Claudia simply left strings of heartfelt emojis, meanwhile, Stacey penned: "Congrats Phoebe!" alongside a red love heart emoji. Vernon has previously opened up about his adoring daughter, who has hopes of going off to drama school.

Chatting about her aspirations to the DailyMail, Vernon explained: "It's weird that Phoebe will soon be leaving home because it only feels like two minutes they were both in nappies.

© Getty Phoebe and Vernon Kay attending a screening of John Wick

"It's such a cliché and you don't take it on board at the time but both our parents told us to enjoy every minute and take lots of photographs because tomorrow they'll be at university and leaving home."

Vernon went on to say that he doesn't want his girls to forget the humble beginnings of their parents, inisting: "Sometimes I think that the old silver spoon and life on a plate in front of them… I think that's quite contradictory to how you want them to be.

Vernon and Tess are the doting parents of two

"Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that's a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that's really important."Whilst Phoebe was always kept out of the public eye, in more recent years the 17-year-old has been seen a little more and was even spotted posing alongside her TV star dad on the red carpet for John Wick in March.

Phoebe was the spitting image of her mother and looked ultra-stylish in a pair of black patent trousers, a white ruched vest, and black barely-there heels. Dad Vernon sweetly captioned the photo, "Dad and daughter in London with Phoebe [heart emoji] #johnwick4 What a fab night in the company of #keanureeves What a dude!".