Tess Daly marks major achievement - and husband Vernon Kay will be so proud

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay had a major reason to celebrate during the week as the Strictly presenter received an honorary degree from the University of Bolton.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday to show her meeting the Vice-Chancellor of the University, George Holmes, while wearing a graduation gown that featured bold reds and yellows, and she looked to be overjoyed as she put them on. Underneath her robes, Tess was just as classy as she posed in a sophisticated all-white power suit that showed off her svelete figure. The star also shared a snap of her honorary degree, which was given to her in "recognition of her outstanding contribution to entertainment".

In a proud caption, Tess beamed: "What a special day yesterday and what a privilege to receive an Honorary Degree of Doctor Of Arts from Bolton University definitely a day I'll never forget. Hugely grateful to the Vice Chancellor George Holmes and everyone at the University of Bolton for this award." And we just know that Vernon is just as proud of her.

Tess' followers were also incredibly supportive, as one posted: "So lovely to meet you on stage yesterday! My mum was impressed you waved to her," while a second shared: "Tess so proud of you and all you've achieved."

A third complimented: "So proud of you darling congratulations Vern and girls are going to be so proud of you love ya," while a fourth added: "Goddess of education," while Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz shared a string of heart emojis.

The star's oldest daughter, Phoebe, will be headed to university later in the year, and Tess got a little emotional earlier in the month as the teenager left school for the final time before her big next step.

The mum-of-two shared a selection of images taken of Phoebe during her school days with one showing her as a little girl taking part in an egg and spoon race, while a second was a current photo of Phoebe posing alongside her proud parents, and the third, a moving photo of her old school shoes.

Captioning the post, Tess wrote: "Well that's a wrap and the school days are done [crying emoji]. No more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental @vernonkay [crying and pink heart emoji] we're so proud of you Phoebe; here's to the next chapter!"

Speaking about his daughter's next steps to the Daily Mail, Vernon explained: "It's weird that Phoebe will soon be leaving home because it only feels like two minutes they were both in nappies.

"It's such a cliché and you don't take it on board at the time but both our parents told us to enjoy every minute and take lots of photographs because tomorrow they'll be at university and leaving home."

Vernon went on to say that he doesn't want his girls to forget the humble beginnings of their parents, inisting: "Sometimes I think that the old silver spoon and life on a plate in front of them… I think that's quite contradictory to how you want them to be.

"Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that's a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that's really important."

Alongside Phoebe, the duo are also parents to daughter Amber, 13.