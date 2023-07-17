Miranda Lambert upsets fans with onstage behavior

The country icon is currently in the midst of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency

Miranda Lambert constantly wows crowds with her showstopping performances, but her latest show caused a stir among fans, who were upset by her onstage antics.

While onstage, Miranda paused her emotional song Tin Man to call out fans in the audience, who she noticed were taking selfies during the performance. Watch the clip below to see Miranda's reaction…

WATCH: Miranda Lambert calls out fans during her concert

Just a few lines into the song Miranda said: "I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry,” before asking her pianist to stop playing the song. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's [expletive] me off a little bit. Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

The singer then restarted Tin Man, to rapturous applause from the audience – but some fans were unimpressed by her actions.

"Lost a fan after seeing how you called out those girls for taking selfies at a concert. Phones are always out at concerts for memories. Don't forget that you have a career because of your fans who pay to see you perform," one fan commented on Instagram, while another added: "I think you forget the girls you embarrassed at your show PAID to come and see you! And were innocently just taking a picture at your concert!"

DISCOVER: Who is Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin? Their love story revealed

Other fans supported Miranda's opinion, echoing her sentiment. "How can you even disrespect Tin Man like this?! This is one of those songs that have gotten me through the hardest times of my life. Literally. I couldn't stop crying long enough to even hold my phone if I wanted to."

© Getty Miranda Lambert stopped mid-performance to address fans

Another agreed with Miranda, writing: "There's all the time in the world to partake in those activities during her rowdier, more up-tempo numbers but during her sacred ballads just shut up and listen. Not exactly asking for much when there’s very few on her setlist…"

LOOK: Inside country music singers' jaw-dropping homes: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton + more

A third wrote: "How could anyone talk during Tin Man? It's so moving."

© Getty Miranda Lambert is currently in the midst of a Las Vegas residency

Miranda is yet to address the controversy, but we bet nobody will be taking selfies at her next few shows!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub