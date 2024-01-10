Coleen Nolan wows fans with incredible transformation: 'Best thing I ever did'

Coleen Nolan has stunned her fans once again as the Loose Women presenter revealed that she underwent dental work to completely transform her smile, and the star looked so pleased with the results.

The former singer underwent the procedure at the Alderley Edge Dental Practice, on the outskirts of Manchester, with the practice sharing before-and-after photos of the star. Coleen, who had previously been a smoker saw her stainted teeth transformed into pearly whites, as a caption read: "An absolute pleasure to treat the lovely @coleen_nolan. Swipe for before and after!

© Instagram Coleen's fans were impressed with the new look

"Our dentist Shyam planned her beautiful smile from start to finish using bespoke ceramic veneers. Let us create a new smile for you! Start your journey today."

It's clear that Coleen was thrilled with the work that had been done, as the mum-of-three enthused: "Best thing I ever did," alongside a heart emojis, and fans were also quick to share their support.

© Instagram The before and after photos for Coleen's tetth

One posted: "Love this guys," while another said the new look was "fabulous" and a third commented: "The best."

Alongside a myriad of negative health outcomes, when it comes to the mouth, smoking can leave stains on the teeth from the nicotine and cause gum disease as well as possible tooth decay.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen recently gave up smoking

Ahead of Christmas, the presenter revealed that she had finally given up smoking. In her online 'Col's Corner' series, Coleen explained: "I have been a heavy smoker and I have tried everything over the years. The patches, vaping, tablets, everything and nothing's worked."

The star revealed that she recently battled a "severe chest infection" saying it got to the point where she "could not breathe" for days on end. She went to a specialist who theorised it could be COPD, or an emphysema, which sparked a "lightbulb" moment in her brain, and meant that she hadn't had a cigarette for "two weeks".

WATCH: Coleen Nolan confirms she's quit smoking in 'life-changing' decision

The mum-of-three added: "I don't want to smoke because life is too precious," and she also revealed her fears that smoking might prevent her from being the "grandparent I want to be".

Coleen was immediately supported in the comments with co-star Kelle Bryan writing: "Sooooo proud of you and what a different it has made already," while a second penned: "Well done. I'll be 2 years smoke free [at the] end of Jan but it took a lung cancer diagnosis to stop me!! Thankfully I'm all clear now."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen is a much-loved member of the Loose Women family

A third posted: "I did the same [caught] pneumonia and never smoked again! Well done soon you will hate the smell and wonder how you ever smoke," and a fourth added: "Well done! It's one of the hardest addictions to give up so you should be proud of yourself."

READ: Coleen Nolan explains absence from Loose Women in new candid video

MORE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan sends emotional message to daughter-in-law following major achievement