Renee Zellweger's dating history: all the A-list talents the star has dated amid reported engagement

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead have the most wholesome of relationships, so much so that the Hollywood star has reportedly gotten engaged to the TV presenter, and they melted hearts when the Bridget Jones star posed with her beau's children.

The pair first met in 2021 when Ant was filming an episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride, and they have been solid ever since.Although it appears that Renee may have found her man, the star has had a varied dating life before meeting her special one, including relationships with some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors.

Jim Carrey

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Renee and Jim dated for a year

Renee's first foray into the dating world was with The Mask star Jim Carrey, with the couple meeting when they were filming Me Myself & Irene back in 1999. The pair were rumored to have been engaged, something that Renee denied in 2003, before their romance ended in 2000. The pair's split was put down to wanting "different things" from their relationship with director Ron Howard saying they also didn't want the public spotlight on them as much.

However, Jim still has fond memories about his time with the Hollywood star and when speaking about their former relationship in 2020, he commented: "She definitely was special to me, very special, I think she's lovely," and described her as his "last great love."

Jack White

© Justin Baker Renee and Jack kept their relationship out of the public eye

Renee's next relationship was with White Stripes star Jack White, with the pair meeting on the set of Cold Mountain. The former couple were able to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, with it being confirmed in 2004 they had gone their separate ways. At the time, a source said: "It was mutual. No scandal. No new relationships."

Kenny Chesney

© Terry Wyatt Kenny and Renee's marriage was annulled

It was during her third relationship that Renee first walked down the aisle, as she married country star Kenny Chesney; the pair first met at a tsunami relief fund. Despite wedding just months into their relationship, it sadly wasn't to be, and Renee filed for an annullment of their union just four months after tying the knot.

Kenny opened up about their split in an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2010, where he said: "It was out of the box. Oh my God, but it's tough. It really is tough, and she's a sweet soul, no doubt about it, but I just wasn't ready.... This is the first time I've actually talked about it, but that's what happened."

Although the annullment alledged "fraud" as the reasoning behind the split, both have said that to them the word was only legal jargon. "The only fraud that was committed was me thinking that I knew what it was going to be like, that I really understood what it was like to be married, and I really didn't," Kenny explained.

Bradley Cooper

© Kevin Winter Renee and Bradley dated between 2009 and 2011

One of Renee's most high-profile relationships was with A-Team star Bradley Cooper. The pair began dating in 2009, but actually met back in 2006 when they filmed on horror film Case 39. Like many of Renee's relationships, they decided to keep out of the public eye as much as possible, before parting ways in 2011. They proved there's no bad blood between them sweetly reunited at the 2020 Oscars.

Doyle Bramhall II

© Todd Williamson Doyle was Renee's longest-lasting relationship

Renee's final relationship before Ant was with musician Doyle, with the pair dating between 2012 and 2019. The duo developed a strong bond, with the actress gushing over him during a 2017 interview where she called him "very special" but ultimately it wasn't to last.

Renee hasn't spoken much about their break-up, but told People in 2019: "[It] kind of stays. And that over time, even when you think it's gone, reflecting on it, it's still very much there. It's kind of great, actually."