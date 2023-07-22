Gisele Bundchen shares rare special moment with twin sister Patricia and daughter, Vivian

Gisele Bündchen ushered in her 43rd birthday with the companionship of two special ladies - her twin sister Patricia, and her darling daughter Vivian.

The Iconic supermodel shared the heartwarming family moment on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

In the video, Gisele and Patricia are being presented with a birthday cake, marking their special day. As the camera pans, viewers catch a glimpse of Vivian, sitting next to her mom and equally engrossed in the joyous celebration.

© Instagram Gisele and Vivian

Gisele, a doting mother to Vivian and her 13-year-old son Benjamin, was previously married to NFL superstar Tom Brady.

The supermodel is celebrating her first birthday since her divorce from her ex-husband in October after 13 years of marriage.

Since then, Gisele has continued working on her big modeling comeback after taking time off to devote to parenting.

© Instagram Tom shares two children, Benjamin (12) and Vivian (9), with his former wife Gisele Bündchen

Since their divorce, however, the two have apparently been nothing but supportive, cheering each other on occasionally on social media as well.

Gisele reacted to Tom's retirement announcement from the NFL in February, commenting on his post: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

Her Instagram feed is a treasure trove of heartwarming family moments, candidly capturing the essence of her tight-knit Brazilian family.

© Instagram Gisele's family

Earlier this summer, the model shared an assortment of pictures from her family vacation in Brazil. Among the sweet snapshots, one features Benjamin in a warm embrace with a family member, while another captures Gisele and Vivian engrossed in a lively karaoke session.

A group photo of the entire family and a solo shot of Benjamin riding a bike are also included in the Instagram post, which she captioned, "Família, Family."

Motherhood clearly holds a special place in Gisele's heart, as reflected in her heartfelt tribute to all mothers on Mother's Day. The message, shared both in English and Portuguese, radiates her reverence for mothers worldwide.

© Instagram Gisele's family enjoys a little singalong

"Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there who, with their infinite love, can move mountains," she wrote, paying homage to her own mother, Vania Nonnenmacher.

"Especially to my mom, my wonder woman, a warrior who raised six daughters with so much love and care. Love you, mom!"

Alongside the poignant tribute, Gisele posted a collection of pictures featuring her children and her mother, further amplifying her deep-seated respect for motherhood.

An Instagram story containing a touching letter from Vivian further underlines the special bond between mother and daughter.

In her letter, 10-year-old Vivian wrote: "Dear Mama, You are like a star in the sky, you shine bright like a star and you are my star... You are a star forever! From, Vivi."