Gisele Bundchen celebrates first birthday since Tom Brady divorce: all she's said about life post-split

Gisele Bundchen officially marks another year round the sun, turning 43 on July 20 and looks to spend a quiet day with her family in Brazil.

The supermodel is celebrating her first birthday since her divorce from ex-husband and former NFL hero Tom Brady in October after 13 years of marriage.

Since then, Gisele has continued working on her big modeling comeback after taking time off to devote to parenting. She shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Tom, and the two also co-parented his son Jack, 16, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Since their divorce, however, the two have apparently been nothing but supportive, cheering each other on occasionally on social media as well.

Gisele reacted to Tom's retirement announcement from the NFL in February, commenting on his post: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

While she's been notably vague on social media about her current relationship with Tom, she got incredibly candid in an interview with Vanity Fair this March.

"It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" she said of the divorce. "I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it's beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I'm so grateful I did."

"You give everything you got to achieve your dream," she added. "You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it's heartbreaking when it doesn't end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part."

She insisted that regardless of their situation, they would continue to cheer each other on, with Tom sharing a loving tribute to Gisele and Bridget on Mother's Day.

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Gisele added to the publication. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

After moving to Florida when Tom signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gisele and her children have made Miami their home base, and by all accounts they couldn't be happier.

Speaking with People at the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami this May, she gushed: "I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

Sharing insight into how she fills her days in the tropical, bustling city, she added: "I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that," adding how much easier it is for her to travel home to Brazil and spend time with family.