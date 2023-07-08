Blake Lively's 60lb weight loss journey - see photos of past transformation

Blake Lively recently gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child, but she's already back in a swimsuit and looking fabulous.

But the Gossip Girl alum, 35, has had to work hard to get in shape, and never more so than after welcoming her second daughter, Inez, in 2016.

At the time, Blake revealed she'd gained over 60 pounds and it took 14 months for her to lose the weight.

© Instagram/Blake Lively Blake worked hard with her trainer Don

Fans applauded her for candidly sharing her journey and her personal trainer, Don Saladino, revealed exactly how she returned to her pre-baby body.

"Turns out you can't lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models," Blake wrote in a social media post.

© Getty Images Blake spent14 months after the birth of her second child getting in shape

"Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud."

Don - who still trains Blake today - opened up to E! News about her diet and exercise regime and had a few surprises. "We did not put Blake on any crazy, strict diet," he said.

© Getty Images Blake has since had two more children

"That's not who she is. That's not what she wants people to think she is. She enjoys eating delicious foods just like anyone else."

Don said he doesn't believe in calorie deficit and instead, the focus is on "good quality food" and balanced meals of proteins, vegetables and carbs.

© Getty Images Blake's trainer had her focusing on a health approach to weight loss

"If she's eating pasta, it's a good quality pasta. If she's eating cookies, its good quality cookies. She tries to avoid processed foods, and junk foods. She focuses on things in moderation and doesn't deprive herself of a dessert if she's at a party."

Blake was in the gym four to five days a week and the length of her workouts varied depending on the demands of her children. "Certain days, we worked for an hour, and other days they only had 20-30 minutes because she's on a tough schedule with her kids. Other days, she had to hit it on her own."

Blake said she had to get back in shape far too quickly after the birth of her daughter James to film The Shallows

Blake did plenty of resistance training and some cardio too, but it wasn't an overnight fix.

"There was never really a goal weight," Don added. "She just said, 'Listen this is the process, this is what we need to be doing and I have to enjoy it. I don't want to put a lot of pressure on myself. I'm going to have good days and bad days and let's just let the process happen.' It took 14 months. I'm not saying it has to happen in 14 months, it just took her 14 months."

© Getty Blake stepped out in leather shortly after the birth of her fourth child

Blake much preferred the longer process as after the birth of her first daughter, James, she had to get back bikini ready ASAP for her role in The Shallows.

"It took two different trainers and a nutritionist to help me get into that sort of shape because it’s not normal to look like that eight months after having a kid," she told The Sun at the time.

© Gotham Blake is married to Ryan Reynolds

"Women put pressure on themselves to look like a Victoria’s Secret model after having a baby. It’s absolutely absurd. It was my job to look that way."