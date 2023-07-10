Could the Gossip Girl star be culling from some personal influences?

Blake Lively continues to leave her fans in hysterics with the promotional material for her various ventures, with her latest for Betty Booze the absolute cherry on top.

The actress, 35, shared a new clip for the alcoholic offshoot of her Betty Buzz company, giving fans some exciting news, which you can watch in the hilarious clip below.

WATCH: Blake Lively goes glam chic for new Betty Booze advert

However, it was her look that got a lot of her followers talking, as she went the chic route in a satin blue suit with statement shoulders and a white top underneath.

To many, it was a callback to one of her most memorable roles as Emily Nelson, the successful yet cold character she played in 2018's A Simple Favor, often sporting sleek pantsuits, pinstriped blazers, or the odd floral cinched sundress.

"The suit is giving off Emily Nelson vibes," one fan wrote, while another said: "It's giving A Simple Favor," and a third added: "OMG EMILY NELSON IS A BOSS."

© Getty Images Blake's distinctive fashion choice had fans calling back to 2018's "A Simple Favor"

Many also thought that it was reminiscent of her husband Ryan Reynolds' humor, as the beloved couple have shown over the years that when it comes to their sharp wits, they're quite unmatched.

"This ad has Ryan written all over it," one of her followers commented, and another also joked: "You and Ryan are literally becoming the same person."

Blake announced last month that the sparkling cocktail Betty Buzz spin-off was born out of several recipes of her own creation, the product of years of serving beverages at home to loved ones.

© Getty Images Many compared the actress' advert to her husband Ryan's trademark wit

"Betty Booze at your service. These are recipes I've been making for loved ones for years," she wrote. "But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … ish."

The options seemed quite alluring, including Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade – and butter! – the Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, and the Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso.

Her caption emphasized: "It's really [expletive] delicious. One thing I don't compromise on is flavor. And husband. OK that's two things."

Back in 2021, she spoke with Today.com about coming up with a line of mixers, the non-alcoholic Betty Buzz, despite not being a drinker herself.

"I don't drink because I don't like the effects of alcohol, but I like being social," she said. And the website for Betty Buzz states the same, saying: "Blake Lively founded Betty Buzz with a simple idea – that what we drink should be held to the same standards as what we eat.

© Instagram Blake has talked about her abstinence from alcohol in the past

"Our commitment to making beverages that are unequivocally real, uncomplicated and delicious means we take the time to source high quality ingredients so you can feel as good as each sip tastes."