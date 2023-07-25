Margot Robbie's incredible secret skill revealed, melts fan’s hearts

Margot Robbie has won over millions with her remarkable performances on-screen. However, a video clip has recently resurfaced from last year's Amsterdam premiere that shows her winning hearts off-screen as well, highlighting the gracious persona behind her famed roles.

Currently captivating audiences worldwide as the lead in the blockbuster hit, Barbie, the 33-year-old has firmly established herself as an exceptional talent in Hollywood.

Social media, with its knack for unearthing past treasures, recently brought to light an old video that has endeared her to fans even more.

In the clip, shared by a fan account on Twitter, Margot is seen pausing her walk down the red carpet to engage in a full conversation using sign language with a fan.

The beautiful moment, where the Australian actress attentively communicates through her hands after noticing the fan signing at her, has warmed hearts and won her a wave of fresh admiration.

The immense success of Barbie has solidified Margot's cinematic prowess, further adding to her repertoire of impressive roles.

Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet for the Barbie premiere in Mexico

Her performances have ranged from the fiercely independent Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad movies and Birds of Prey, to her memorable portrayal in The Wolf of Wall Street, and her critically-acclaimed roles in I, Tonya and Bombshell, the latter two earning her Oscar nominations.

While her on-screen avatars continue to gather acclaim, her off-screen personality garners equal admiration, with fans adoring her for the person she is, just as much as the characters she plays.

In her latest venture, Barbie, Margot breathes life into the iconic Mattel doll with impeccable finesse. Her portrayal effortlessly oscillates between pristine "doll-like" innocence, a sense of humour, and an unexpected depth of emotion, striking a chord with audiences.

The film's opening weekend achieved a Marvel-esque reception, instantly securing a spot in the top ten movies of the year.

© Getty Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley keep their romance out of the limelight

The upcoming weekend could potentially solidify Barbie's success even further, as it contends for the title of the highest-grossing film of 2023.

Margot was born Margot Elise Robbie on July 2, 1990, into a grounded family living in rural Dalby, Queensland, Australia.

© Anadolu Agency Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie in London

Her father, Doug Robbie, was a sugarcane tycoon and farm owner, while her mother, Sarie Kessler, was a dedicated physiotherapist.

In an interview with Vogue, Margot once mentioned: "All my fondest memories are outdoors. The first thing that comes to mind is playing outside, in the backyard, making cubbies, going out to the farm, going to the rockpool."