Barack and Michelle Obama's hearts 'broken' as they grieve personal chef in emotional statement

The former POTUS and FLOTUS broke their silence following the drowning of Tafari Campbell

Barack and Michelle Obama have paid their respects to their personal chef and friend, Tafari Campbell, after he drowned during a paddleboarding excursion in Martha's Vineyard.

Tafari - a skilled swimmer - was just 45 when he passed away, and his employers shared an insight into their close bond with him in a joint statement.

It read: "When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.

Tafari Campbell, personal chef to President Obama tragically passed away after a drowning accident

"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

The statement continued: "That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."

© Getty Images Tafari worked with the Obamas during their time in the White House and remained doing so when they left

Tafari was incredibly passionate about swimming and was often seen posting about it on social media. Eyewitnesses last saw the beloved chef battling the waters before disappearing beneath the surface around 7:46 pm on Sunday.

The search then commenced at that moment, although was paused late on Sunday. State police said sonar from a boat located the body at approximately 10am on Monday morning, about 100ft from shore.

© Instagram Tafari was a much-loved family man - pictured with his wife

The Obamas said Campbell is survived by his wife and their twin boys. "Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man," they said.

Tafari passed away on Monday morning

Tafari would have spent a lot of time with Michelle and Barack over the years - along with their daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22. The family have homes both at Martha's Vineyard - where they enjoying spending a lot of time - and Washington D.C. - where they have a beautiful Tudor property.

