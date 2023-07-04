Michelle Obama's rarely-seen daughter Malia marks double celebration with famous family

The former FLOTUS and Barack Obama share daughters Malia and Sasha

Barack and Michelle Obama's oldest daughter Malia has an extra special day ahead for her - a double celebration that she's enjoyed every year since she was born.

That's because Malia was born on July 4, Independence Day, meaning that she not only has her 25th birthday to enjoy, but Fourth of July celebrations too.

Malia is notoriously private, but her mom and dad will likely pay tribute to the talented TV writer in posts shared on their respective social media accounts.

The doting parents tend to post messages accompanied by family photos on special occasions such as birthdays, Christmas time and on Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Malia lives with her sister, Sasha, 22, in Los Angeles, where she has based herself for several years.

Malia Obama turns 25 on 4 July

Upon graduating from Harvard University in 2021, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a screenwriter.

It's safe to say she's already made a mark in the industry too, and has even worked alongside Donald Glover, in what was her first TV writing role on Hive.

Sasha and Malia now live in Los Angeles together

Donald was full of praise for the talented star and her incredible work ethic in an interview with Vanity Fair. "[She is] an amazingly talented person.

She's really focused, and she's working really hard," he said, adding that Malia's "writing style is great."

During an internship while still at Harvard, Malia even worked on the set of HBO's Girls, impressing Lena Dunham in the process.

© Getty Malia and Sasha tend to keep out of the spotlight

The actress had nothing but praise for her, describing her as an "angel" while talking to Howard Stern.

"She was interning at HBO, and they thought, what if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls? She loved the show, and I mean, obviously we weren't, like, making her go get our coffee.

"You're not going to send [the president's daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic."

Malia is incredibly close to her family

The actress also described Malia as being "so smart".

Malia and Sasha have been raised to be independent by both their parents, with Michelle giving an insight into their upbringing during an interview on Hoda Kotb's The Light Podcast earlier this year.

© Photo: Getty Images Malia has already made incredible progress in her career

She told the Today Show star: "I want my daughters to have a broad view of what happiness can look like. I think we do a disservice, particularly to women. I mean, you get that all the time. You could have an amazing career and somebody says, 'Are you married?'"

On being a present parent, Michelle also gave a sweet look into her close bond with Malia and Sasha. "When they're doing great, the world feels great. When they're not, well, everything just feels out of place. Every parent will tell you the same thing," she said.

