Sofia Vergara is all smiles as she steps out for the first time since ex Joe Manganiello filed for divorce

Sofía Vergara has made her first public appearance in the U.S. since announcing her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family star was seen in West Hollywood on Monday, appearing casual yet composed in sweatpants and a t-shirt.

With a radiant smile, she gave a thumbs up when asked by photographers: "How is the single life treating you?"

Sofía, 51, and Joe, 46, confirmed their divorce on July 18 after seven years of marriage, a decision they described as "difficult" in a statement shared with Page Six.

They asked for respect for their privacy as they transition into this new phase of their lives.

A couple of days post the announcement, Joe officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation, according to divorce documents. The listed date of separation was July 2.

Notably, the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before their marriage. According to the filing, their shared assets and debts are set to be divided based on the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

Joe’s separate property, including "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" and his earnings from before, during, and after the marriage, have also been noted in the filing.

Prior to the divorce announcement, according to reports, although the pair had different personal styles and interests, they had always tried to prioritize each other's preferences throughout their marriage.

Before the public learned of their split, Sofía celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy, sans wedding ring and husband.

However, Joe didn't miss the opportunity to share a heartfelt birthday message for her on Instagram.

After the split was made public, Sofía posted a picture from her Italian holiday, rocking a swimsuit, to which her former Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen humorously responded: "This is what single and hot looks like!!!"

In the wake of the split, Sofía shared pictures of stunning floral arrangements she received from friends, subtly acknowledging their support during this tough phase.

She began dating Joe in 2014, and after announcing their engagement later that year, the couple got married in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. Despite not having children together, Sofía is a proud mother to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from a previous relationship.