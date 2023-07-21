Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner spotted with new man on vacation in Hawaii amid divorce battle

When the going gets tough, the tough...goes to Hawaii. Amid an increasingly messy divorce and custody battle with Kevin Costner, the actor's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner was photographed at the beach in Hawaii on Thursday with her kids — and a new man.

In new photos published on the Daily Mail, Christine, 49, was seen strolling by the beach with Josh Connor, who is apparently a financier and a nearby neighbor of her family back in Carpinteria, California. Christine wore a red sundress, while sandals, and sunglasses alongside Josh, shirtless and clad in a swimsuit, cap, sandals, and shades. In separate shots taken earlier in the day, Christine displayed her impressively fit, toned body in a skimpy floral bikini as she frolicked in the Pacific waters on Hawaii's Big Island.

As unearthed by the Daily Mail, Josh is managing director and co-portfolio manager of Oaktree Capital Group, and has previously worked at Barclays and Morgan Stanley. No word yet on whether Christine and Josh's relationship has become a romantic one.

Regardless, both the vacationing Christine and actor-director Kevin, 68, are undergoing extremely stressful times of late. Shortly after a judge ordered Christine to vacate their shared $145 million Santa Barbara-area home by the end of July, the Yellowstone star's attorney accused her of stealing some of Kevin's belongings and using a credit card under his name to pay her lawyer.

One thing that's been settled, for now: monthly child support. Earlier this month, both agreed that Kevin would pay Christine $129,755 a month. The couple will split healthcare costs for their three kids Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13, as well as costs for extracurricular activities and private school. Christine had previously requested that her Oscar-winning ex shoulder these costs on his own.

Kevin, who is being represented by legendary Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, must also pay $200,000 for Christine's legal fees and an additional $100,000 in forensic costs.

Kevin and Christine wed in 2004 after four years of dating. It's his second marriage. He and first wife Cindy divorced in 1994 after 16 years of marriage. They share 3 adult children.

Kevin has been dealing with professional turmoil as well: he recently announced his departure from beloved TV Western Yellowstone, and production for its final season has been further delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Repeats will begin airing on CBS this fall.