Sofia Vergara's sun-soaked selfie by the sea commands attention from fans as Joe Manganiello files for divorce

With news of her split behind her, and a divorce filing already underway, Sofia Vergara is now focusing on her vacation, and making sure she gets some proper rest and relaxation.

The Modern Family alum announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello on July 17th in the midst of her lengthy Italian vacation – a celebration of her new single status with friends – and has shared plenty of sun-soaked glimpses from her time away.

The star has received support from her fans and even former co-star Julie Bowen for all of her bikini-clad snaps, and the latest is no exception.

Sofia took to Instagram just a day before her soon-to-be ex-husband officially filed for divorce to share a stunning selfie, promoting her suncare line Toty, which has kept her protected from the Italian sun all throughout her vacation.

In the selfie, the wind is blowing away her signature, long brunette tresses as she puckers her lips, while enjoying a boat ride among the famed Italian cliffside.

She wrote her caption in her native Spanish, telling her followers: "While on vacation just like everyone else, I get carried away a little bit with food, drinks, shopping…"

However, she added: "But with the sun and my face I really don't play!" and tagged her skincare line's Instagram account, next to a string of sun emojis.

Her comments section under the post was flooded with compliments from her fans, who wrote: "Even with messy hair you look beautiful!" and: "Every day you are more beautiful," as well as: "Beautiful as always," plus another fan added: "Sofia how good to know you're having a good time. We are enjoying it with you from a distance."

© Instagram Sofia has been enjoying some fun in the sun

With another recent post on Instagram where Sofia is pictured in a high-cut, blue leopard print swimsuit, she amassed over one million likes for the photo, and her former Modern Family co-star Julie quickly went viral when she commented: "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!"

Sofia and Joe first confirmed their divorce with a statement to Page Six, which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

© Instagram The actresses' swimsuit photo shared after her divorce news quickly went viral

Days before the announcement, the Magic Mike actor raised concerns over the status of their relationship with his birthday tribute to Sofia, which was simply a grainy photo of the two together and the caption: "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!" and some fans found it rather terse.

© Getty Sofia and Joe were together for seven years

In comparison, his birthday tribute to her in 2022 was a slew of pictures of them together over the years, and the caption: "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" which translates to "Happy birthday my love!" and he added: "I love you so much."

The two first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner, when Sofia was still with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb. After her split, she and Joe got engaged six months later on Christmas Eve in 2014, to much fanfare. They tied the knot on November 22, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.