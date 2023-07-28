Sarina Weigman's family tragedy ahead of World Cup revealed

The World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand this year…

The women's world cup has just kicked off and there's no doubt that Sarina Weigman will be gearing up with her team, The Lionesses, for another successful football stint but did you know that the football coach overcame serious family tragedy last year?

Just three weeks before leading The Lionesses to Euros victory in August 2022, the The Hague national suffered a horrendous bereavement ahead of the tournament, as her sister passed away just one month before kick-off. Sarina took a mere one week off to allow herself to grieve alongside her family, according to the Sun.

The star's team banded around their manager, who has led the players to obtain 18 unbeaten games, and asked if they could wear mourning bands in the first friendly match since the shock news.

At the time Sarina said: "They are such great people and it shows how close we are. It was a great gesture and I’m sure my sister would have been proud."

© Zac Goodwin - PA Images Head coach Sarina has been training her team for the World Cup

Sarina made history last year, not just because of the Lionesses' history-making 2-1 triumph over Germany in the final but because she kissed her wrist at the sound of the final whistle.

The football hero revealed the bracelet was her sister's and shared with journalists after the match that she dedicated her team's huge win to her late sister. "I'm kissing this little armband [bracelet] it was my sister's and she passed away during the build-up to the tournament. I think she was here, she was in the crossbar. She would have been here, she would have been really proud of me and I am proud of her too," she said.

© Tullio Puglia - UEFA Sarina was so proud

The England manager has always had an unmatched passion for the game and made history as the first-ever woman to coach the men's professional team back in her home country.

The football icon is also a doting mother to two beautiful daughters, Sacha and Lauren, whom she shares with husband Marten Glotzbach.

According to reports, Marten, like his football-fanatic wife, also shares a love of the sport and coaches Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag.

Whilst Sarina likes to keep her personal life on the private side, she did share one sweet snap of the family-of-four all together during Christmas 2020, which the star uploaded to her Instagram feed.

In the sweet photo, taken alongside their family Christmas tree, the family look happier than ever and you cannot ignore how much sisters Sacha and Lauren look like their sporty mum, as both girls have inherited the same honey-blonde tresses.

The snap also shows husband Marten beaming from ear to ear as he cuddled up to who appears to be the family pup - a large black and tanned Doberman.

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the rare family update. One fan wrote: "What a beautiful family, happy holidays and a fantastic 2021." A second wrote: "What a nice picture with your beautiful girls. Have a nice holiday," with a kissing face emoji.

© Photo: Getty Images The team secured a victory at the Euro finals last year

A third wrote: "Beautiful doggy!! Merry Christmas from Scotland," with two blue hearts. A fourth said: "Merry Christmas Sarina, to you and your family. Lots of love and Happiness for 2021."

Ahead of this year's Euros, Sarina took to Instagram with a passionate message for fans.

She penned: "The preparation is done, time to shine. I can't wait to get started. I wish all the fans a fantastic tournament. We can really use your support so see you at the stadiums," on an epic photo as she posed alongside England's three-lion emblem.

