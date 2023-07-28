Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye's son Paris makes revelation about famous dad in rare interview

Paris Brosnan, 22, is opening up about life with his famous father, Pierce Brosnan. In a newly released interview for Sketch Yourself, the aspiring artist and filmmaker had nothing but praise for his dad, who he cites as his "biggest source of inspiration."

Explaining how he came onto the art scene, Paris said: "I've been surrounded by art my entire life. Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother [Dylan Thomas Brosnan], going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

Paris called Pierce his "biggest source of inspiration"

He continued: "My biggest source of inspiration, I would have to say, would be my dad because I grew up watching him paint. I saw how he would lock-in in the studio for hours and just get lost in there."

Paris is the youngest son of Pierce Brosnan, 70, and journalist and author Keely Shаye Smith, 59, and clearly, he's inherited his parents' flare for creativity.

Pierce and his wife Keely have been spotted supporting Paris at his art exhibitions

While Paris's father may be known for his illustrious acting career, which includes his iconic role as Jame Bond in the namesake film franchise, Pierce is also a trained commercial artist. According to his website, before he'd even decided to become an actor, he'd originally pursued a career in art and began working as an illustrator after leaving school.

Shortly after joining a theatre workshop and catching the acting bug, Pierce changed professions, but he still spends most of his time in between shoots, at his easel. Over the years, the A-lister has sold some of his original artwork to raise money for charity, and he recently hosted his first solo art exhibition in Los Angeles, titled 'So Many Dreams'.

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely

Pierce has also painted a number of pieces for his wife of 22 years, Keely Shaye. The actor's website reveals that his painting, titled Bisou Moi (Kiss Me), was a special gift that Pierce had given Keely on Valentine's Day.

The couple first met at a beach party in Mexico in 1994, where it was love at first sight. Keely was there to interview Cheers actor Ted Danson when she started talking to Pierce and the pair hit it off immediately. "He was captivating. Tall, dark, and handsome," she recalled. "Everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had a mischievous sparkle in his eyes."

The couple met in 1994

The couple married seven years later in 2001 in Pierce's native Ireland at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, in front of 100 guests. The day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

Pierce Brosnan was supported by his sons, Paris and Dylan at the Los Angeles premiere of The Out-Laws in June

Proud parents to their two children, the couple's eldest son, Dylan Thomas Brosnan, 26, is a composer and actor with a number of short films under his belt. Meanwhile, Paris is hoping to make his mark as an artist and filmmaker after graduating from Loyola Marymount University.

The family are extremely close

Both Dylan Thomas and Paris are incredibly close to their parents, and they recently stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of The Out-Laws in support of their father. Of course, fans were quick to note the striking resemblance between Pierce and his sons – it's uncanny!