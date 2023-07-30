Dylan Dreyer showcases sun kissed glow in swimsuit photo with son Rusty from family getaway

The Today Show star is keeping her head up and enjoying her Italian vacation despite her lost luggage issue

Dylan Dreyer is making the most of her summer vacation with her family, despite her ongoing struggle after the airlines she used for her latest getaway lost their luggage.

Nonetheless, the Today Show star is trucking along and focusing on soaking up the sun and enjoying all of the food and sights Italy has to offer, as she spends time with her husband Brian Fichera and their three kids in Sicily.

Dylan and Brian, who also works for NBC, have been married since 2012, and they share three sons together: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," one.

The NBC meteorologist has been keen on sharing plenty of glimpses from her family trip – the good and the bad – and over the weekend, she took to Instagram with photos of some of the latest special moments the family of five have enjoyed.

Some of the snapshots included her three boys posing side by side in matching Crocs, an adorable photo of Brian and little Rusty smiling ear to ear during golden hour, the two eldest boys posing next to each other at sunset, Brian's side of the family posing by some Italian ruins, plus an adorable photo were the couple – some parents might say miraculously – managed to get a photo with all three of their boys smiling.

Dylan also included a beautiful photo of her in a swimsuit enjoying some pool time with Rusty, where she is showcasing her impressive, sun kissed tan and the beautiful Italian view behind her.

© Instagram Dylan is keeping a smile on her face

"Pure joy and happiness," she wrote in her caption, adding: "We are so blessed to travel with our family on the trip of a lifetime to Sicily."

Then she noted: "If you're wondering, my luggage is still missing but who cares at this point," before admitting: "@delta and @klm, I do actually very much care and want my things back. If you want to try and find my bag and my family’s 5 other bags, let me know!"

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and offer Dylan some words of encouragement, writing: "For someone who has no luggage or things, you look great!" and: "Dylan you have the most amazing outlook no matter what. Beautiful family!" as well as: "You have the most important 'baggage' you will ever need in life. Your wonderful, beautiful family. God bless," plus another fan added: "You are the most beautiful family! Enjoy your time together making memories… your missing luggage just adds to the fun stories you will tell."

© Instagram The star has shared plenty of candid updates from her travel woes

Dylan first shared her and her family's luggage predicament in another Instagram post last week which she captioned with: "Family vacation! Little did we know these would be the clothes for the whole trip because our luggage is lost in Amsterdam. We're not in Amsterdam. All that work packing…"

© Instagram The family-of-five is focusing enjoying everything Italy has to offer

At the time, her Today Show co-star Al Roker commented: "Oh wow," adding: "We never check. Even when the kids were little."

In a subsequent post, she wrote: "Who needs luggage when you've got your family?? Laughing through lost luggage and extreme heat in Sicily! What a trip!"

© Instagram Dylan is vacationing with her husband's side of the family

Then, in her penultimate post from her vacation, she gave an update: "I've learned on Day 5 without luggage and traveling with my family that… LITERALLY NO ONE CARES WHAT I'M WEARING!"

She explained: "My sister in law @nmredding and I are wearing my MIL's clothes, I wear Calvin's PJs to bed, and we have fun together all day long. I've never felt more free (although this doesn't get you off the hook @delta and @klm… I really liked the clothes I packed and I could really use a new pair of contacts!!) In the meantime, we'll continue to make memories!!"