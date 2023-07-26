Dylan Dreyer puts on brave face amid difficult time away in sun-drenched new photos

The NBC star has not had the best of luck on her vacation

Dylan Dreyer is known for her positivity and always does everything with a smile.

So it comes as no surprise that the Today Show star has been making the best out of a stressful situation, by keeping calm and carrying on during her Italian vacation.

Dylan and her entire family had lost their luggage during their flight - and her case has still not been returned.

However, the mother-of-three has made sure the mishap has been seen as nothing more than part of the adventure, and has shared some fun new photos on social media during their time away so far.

"Who needs luggage when you’ve got your family?? Laughing through lost luggage and extreme heat in Sicily! What a trip!" she wrote alongside some joyful pictures, including group shots featuring her entire family, one of her three sons looking out at the mountain views from the balcony, and another of her husband, Brian Fichera, sitting in a restaurant smiling while their middle son Oliver, three, sat on his lap.

Dylan Dreyer is all smiles despite her vacation mishap!d

Comments soon followed after Dylan shared the photos, with one writing: "Only you and Brian have the attitude to roll with all the current punches," while another wrote: "Winning attitude!" A third added: "Only you could make this work!"

Dylan had taken time out of the vacation on Tuesday to call into the Today Show to talk to her Third Hour co-stars about her travel mishap.

The Today Show star's three sons on vacation

When asked about the current situation involving her luggage, the NBC star revealed that she still hasn't been able to get hold of her suitcase.

"So we're traveling with 16 people, we've lost three pieces of luggage," she explained. "Last night, my boys got their luggage and Brian got his. I still don't have any luggage."

Dylan Dreyer went with her entire extended family on holiday

Dylan is clearly very resourceful and trying to make the best out of the situation. "The hotel was nice enough to give us nightgowns so I took my bathrobe, tied it around my waist and made myself a dress," she said, adding: "I've been wearing the same pants since Friday. I've been washing them in the sink and hanging them outside!"

She went on to say that while she was informed that her luggage had arrived at the airport ON Tuesday, when she got there, her suitcase was nowhere to be seen.

Dylan and husband Brian Fichera have had quite the week

"There's 16 of us, we're laughing at it at this point," she said. Dylan's luggage mishap isn't the only problem the star has had to face while away in Italy as the country is currently being hit by extreme temperatures and wildfires.

Sharing her experience of the heat, Dylan said: "I can't even explain to you guys how hot it is. You know when you open a hot oven and you get a hot blast in the face, that's what it feels like outside."

Dylan Dreyer and her family's luggage is currently in Amsterdam

She continued: "We were supposed to go on a tour to a town to called Syracuse in Sicily, which got to 114 degrees yesterday and is the hottest temperature ever in Europe and we happen to be here. We're not going to do that tour today because it's too hot for the kids."

