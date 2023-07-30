Alex Jones shares heartwarming family photos - and Teddy and Kit look so grown up!

BBC presenter Alex Jones is a doting mother-of-three, and on Saturday, the 46-year-old TV star shared a glimpse inside her latest family getaway.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant posted an ultra-rare photo of her husband Charlie enjoying a precious moment with the duo's two boys, Teddy, six, and Kit, four.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares rare video of children to mark end of summer

In the precious snapshot, the sibling duo could be seen observing a cluster of small fishing boats lined up like sardines against a backdrop of rolling hills.

Teddy looked so grown up as he appeared to point enthusiastically towards something in the distance. As for his outfit, he looked so sweet in his summer get-up consisting of a simple black T-shirt, smart navy shorts and a pair of green and red sandals.

© Instagram Alex shared a glimpse inside her getaway

Kit similarly melted hearts with his adorable appearance. Embracing the nautical surroundings, Alex's youngest son opted to wear a turquoise striped hooded jumper which he teamed with a pair of lemon-yellow shorts. Too precious!

Alex's husband, Charlie, meanwhile, kept things casual with a navy T-shirt, bright red shorts and a pair of comfy flip flops. He finished off his holiday look with a trendy cross-over belted bag.

Aside from sharing family photos, Alex also posted a plethora of scenic pictures highlighting her stunning surroundings. Alongside a sun-drenched image of some stone steps, she excitedly penned: "The first glimpse of the sea."

© Instagram The presenter enjoyed a sun-drenched holiday

Elsewhere, Alex posted a dramatic snapshot of the sun dipping behind some ominous-looking clouds. She perfectly captured the glittering sea as it rippled in the low light.

Alex and her husband are also doting parents to little Annie whom they welcomed in 2021. Whilst the presenter tends to keep her daughter's face out of the limelight, she frequently shares adorable updates over on Instagram.

© Instagram Alex shares three children with her husband Charlie

Most recently, the doting mother posted a wholesome family video featuring all three of her children during their weekend trip in the Cotswolds.

And judging by the joyous snapshots, the star enjoyed a relaxing family excursion filled with country walks, garden visits and everything in between.

© Instagram The TV star shared the sweetest photo of her daughter

Alex melted hearts with one particularly sweet image of Annie channelling her inner mother-hen. The tiny tot was pictured playing with a plastic doll perched in a mini polka-dot pram – and her brunette curls looked so angelic!

"A lovely weekend in the Cotswolds filled with brilliant friends, amazing interiors and a beautiful garden. All my favourites. Thank you @charlottesdavey," Alex noted in her caption.

© Getty Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson wed in 2015

Little Annie reportedly came as a "complete surprise." During a candid chat with The Mirror, she explained: "In the back of my mind, and this is a bit of a secret, I always wanted three kids, but I thought, 'Oh Alex, don't be silly – you have left it too late'.

"So Annie was the most fantastic and welcome surprise because so many friends and colleagues have been through the mill. It hasn't been the most straightforward for us along the way, but we got there in the end."