Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker share unexpected on-air moment as 3rd Hour switches gears

Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker are more than used to hosting side by side on the Today Show every weekday for years now.

However, fans of the Today Show, and their hosts, know all too well that sometimes the long-running morning show has no shortage of brief shake-ups, temporary hosts, and unexpected on-air moments in the four hours that it's on the air.

Such was the case during the Thursday installment of 3rd Hour, which is typically hosted by Al, Dylan, plus Sheinelle Jones, and Craig Melvin, though with the latter two off for the day, Al and Dylan had instead NBC international correspondent Kier Simmons sitting in for them.

While a substitute co-host is no strange occurrence at the Today Show, the subtle shake-up in their news desk set-up brought Dylan some pause at the top of their show.

She couldn't help but turn to Al and say: "I've never sat this close to you before, we're always like, separated by many people."

He in turn asked her: "And how does it feel?" to which Dylan said: "It feels great!" and though she tried to move onto the next topic at hand, the three couldn't help but laugh at her observative interjection.

3rd Hour airs at 9am EST and is hosted by Al, Sheinelle, Craug and Dylan

"I've never sat this close to your face!" she explained, adding: "I like it," as Kier jokingly brought his own face right up to Al's.

Al then brought order to the news desk, joking: "Anyways, before we get into more trouble…" and the three moved on to the rest of their show.

Dylan recently spend time away in Lake Tahoe

Just last week, it was Dylan herself who was the source of another case of switching gears, when she was off across the country in Nevada, enjoying some spectacular Lake Tahoe views for what she claimed was "adult summer camp" a.k.a. The American Century Championship.

Maria joined the Today Show table with Al, Craig and Sheneille

In her place was none other than Maria Shriver, who is more than used to the world of broadcast television, and is a longtime Today Show contributor as well.

She was welcome with open arms, and during the Wednesday, July 12 episode, Al first announced: "Dylan is off, and we are so thrilled to have our Today special anchor, Maria Shriver!" to which Maria then said: "I'm so happy to be here," leaving the viewers as delighted as her co-hosts.