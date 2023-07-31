Kelly Clarkson gives stern message to fans during special Las Vegas debut – details

The "Since U Been Gone" singer set some boundaries

Following the release of her divorce album, Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson headed to Las Vegas to further share it with the world, live, which marks her very first residency in the famed city after her initial residency was canceled due to the pandemic.

She made her big Las Vegas debut earlier this week, and while fans are already loving it, there's one thing she had to make extra clear: don't even try to throw stuff at her on stage.

During her latest concert, the singer had a stern message for the crowd should they have been inspired by recent events at concerts for Kelsea Ballerini, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Pink, and other artists.

In a video shared on TikTok by a fan, Kelly is seen center-stage donning green sequin printed pants and a plunging black blouse with structured shoulders about to sing.

Before she started her 2019 song "Broken & Beautiful," however, she warned fans: "If you're going to throw [expletive], throw diamonds."

Her warning comes amid a bizarre uptick in recent months of fans throwing all sorts of items on stage and subsequently hitting – and in some cases genuinely injuring – artists.

The concerning trend seemingly kicked off during a Bebe Rexha concert in June, when the singer was left with a black eye and needing stitches after a concert-goer hurled a phone at her, which hit her brow bone.

Nicolas Malvagna was revealed to be the aggressor, and he was arrested by the NYPD immediately and later charged with felony assault.

After Bebe, Pink was left shocked and expressed her discomfort during a concert in London, after a fan threw a bag of what they claimed were their mom's ashes on stage.

Not long after, country singer Kelsea was in the middle of performing her hit 2022 song "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOING DOWN TOO)" in Boise, Idaho when what was later revealed to be a bracelet hit her in the eye, and she briefly left the stage to recover.

© Getty Kelly is performing in Las Vegas before her hit talk show returns in the fall

Since then, recent videos of more stars like Harry, plus Lil Nas X, Drake, and Ava Max also getting hit by flying objects from the crowd have gone viral.

Cardi is the most recent victim of unruly concert-goers, and she too made it very clear that no one should try to mess with her.

The singer was also performing in Vegas at Drai's Beachclub when, while performing her hit song "Bodak Yellow," a fan hurled a drink at her.

In the since-viral video, after a brief moment of shock, she quickly reacted by throwing her microphone back at the concert attendee, who was then escorted out by security.