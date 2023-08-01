Angus Cloud dies: A-listers mourn star after tragic death at 25

In a shocking and heartrending turn of events, Euphoria star Angus Cloud passed away on Monday at the young age of 25, leaving a profound sense of loss among his fans and the entire entertainment community.

Leading figures, including Drake, Kerry Washington, Chloe Bailey, Jordyn Woods, and Kathrine Narducci, were quick to honour the memory of the late actor. Drake, who holds an executive producer role for Euphoria, and the aforementioned stars took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes.

Angus, an emerging star and aspiring fashion icon, was found by his mother in their family home in Oakland, California, late in the morning. In a distressing 911 call, his mother mentioned a “possible overdose,” according to reports by TMZ.

Drake paid his respects by posting a photo on Instagram of Angus from March 2022 at the Revolve Social Club in LA, captioning it with: “Good soul,” accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji and a dove, often used as a symbol of peace.

© Getty Angus Cloud with the Euphora cast

Kerry Washington shared an image of Angus taken at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party from March 2022. Her tribute read: “You will be deeply missed” and “Rest in Power.” The loss echoed heavily among his fans and fellow celebrities, evident in Chloe Bailey's tweet that seemed to capture the sentiments of many.

She posted: “Wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel,” expressing the shared grief and the feeling that Angus' career was cut tragically short.

© Photo: Getty Images Drake mourns Angus' tragic death

As tributes poured in, among them were heartfelt messages from Angus' fellow cast members, including Kathrine Narducci.

Kathrine, recognized for her long-standing role in the iconic crime series The Sopranos, recently starred in the second season of Euphoria, portraying the grandmother of Angus' character, Fezco.

© Roy Rochlin Kathrine Narducci mourns Angus' passing

The news of his untimely death left her at a loss for words, as indicated by her Instagram post, a screenshot of a news article about Angus' demise, with the caption: “No words! No words.”

Jordyn Woods, who has recently rekindled her friendship with Kylie Jenner, also expressed her sorrow over the loss of Angus.

© Instagram Jordyn with Angus

She shared a delightful snapshot from a memorable encounter with Angus to her Instagram Stories, reminiscing about their brief but pleasant time together. The photo shows the two, all smiles, standing on a snow-dusted sidewalk. Jordyn's tribute read: “Such a rare soul.. instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together. You will be missed,” complemented by a dove emoji.

In another photograph, Angus is seen holding a massive icicle, likely plucked from a frozen rain gutter, while flashing a playful grin next to Jordyn. He is caught in a jovial moment, as he pretends to play air guitar with the icicle, painting a delightful memory of his charismatic persona.

The sudden passing of Angus Cloud has deeply impacted the world of television and film, particularly among the close-knit community of Euphoria.