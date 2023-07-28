Carrie Underwood has earned numerous accolades for her work in country music – but she's not the only member of her household to achieve great success.

The 40-year-old is often supported by her husband, Mike Fisher, at various awards shows but on Saturday their roles were reversed, and Carrie was every inch the proud wife as she watched the former NHL player get inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Not only was Carrie in attendance to cheer on Mike during his big achievement, but their sons, Jacob, eight, and Isaiah, four, got to witness the special moment too.

WATCH: Inside Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's incredible love story

The Ghost Story singer took to Twitter on Thursday to share her pride and wrote: "Congratulations, babe! So proud of you!!! I can think of no one more deserving! Glad me and the boys could celebrate you and your accomplishments… #blessed."

Carrie shared her message alongside a tweet from the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, which read: "Congratulations to Mike Fisher on his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and thanks to @CarrieUnderwood and the entire family for being there to cheer him on this past Saturday night!"

The message was accompanied by a photo of Mike holding his new trophy as well as one of him and Carrie at the ceremony, which took place at the Sports Hall of Fame inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Carrie looked beautiful for Mike's big night, wearing a white dress with a red floral print that boasted a square neckline, thick straps, a nipped-in waist, and a full, pleated skirt that fell to her ankles, which she teamed with red, pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher married in 2010

Mike was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Nashville Predators. He joined the team in 2011 from the Ottawa Senators before his first of two retirements in 2017. He made a brief return to try to help the Predators make consecutive Western Conference title runs but hung up his skates for good in May 2018.

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike are both supportive of each other's careers

When he announced his first retirement, Carrie took to Instagram with a supportive message, which read: "I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life."

She added: "You've given your teammates and the game your all for so many years … you've worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more."

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike share two sons

Mike hinted at the time that his family was a factor in his decision to retire. "I approached this season with the mindset that it could be my last, and now that it's past, I'm looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family," he wrote in the Tennessean.

"Things change when you have kids and you have a family. They've supported me without question, and now it's my turn to return the favor."