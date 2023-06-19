Vick Hope looks flawless as she celebrates exciting new campaign

Vick Hope has joined forces with Pandora to become their new UK ambassador – and how stunning does she look in the new campaign?

The BBC Radio 1 presenter, 33, showcases some of her favourite pieces for summer in gorgeous images released by the jewellery retailer. Vick, who is set to wed DJ Calvin Harris, is seen rocking a black vest top and chic trousers while displaying an array of dazzling pieces from the high street retailer.

© Pandora Vick Hope has been announced a Pandora UK ambassador

Rocking a bright red lip, a bronzed complexion and shimmering eye shadow, Vick looks every inch the poster girl.

We're already coveting the on-trend jewellery she's rocking in the snaps, including layered gold chains, pretty pearls and, of course, Pandora's iconic charms.

© Pandora The BBC Radio 1 presenter is thrilled to join the Pandora family

Discussing her new role, Vick said: "I’m so thrilled to be joining Pandora as their latest ambassador. Pandora is a brand which so many people have grown up with, there really are beautiful pieces for everyone, and to work with them at such an exciting time for the brand is absolutely lovely.

"I’m a huge jewellery lover and I love to mix and match different styles and designs depending on how I’m feeling. In particular I’m a stacker, and am so excited to stack and layer all the gorgeous rings, bracelets and necklaces from the collection!

© Vick Hope/Instagram The presenter looked beautiful while showcasing Pandora's current collection

"Pandora’s whole ethos is to celebrate self-expression, inclusivity and individuality, which all really resonate with me. I’m very excited for what’s to come… watch this space!"

Rasmus Brix, Managing Director for Pandora UK & Ireland commented: "We’re hugely excited to welcome Vick into the Pandora family. Pandora is a brand which champions self-expression and a celebration of individuality.

© Instagram Vick has always been a fashion icon

“Vick’s infectious personality, impressive career and confidence make her a perfect ambassador for our brand."

As part of the ambassadorship, Vick will be attending brand events as well as celebrating individuality and self-expression, plus showcasing her must-have pieces right now.