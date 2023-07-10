Strictly's Karen Hauer stuns in khaki bikini during sun-drenched getaway

Strictly star Karen Hauer sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she shared a stunning bikini snap from her latest trip to Italy.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a carousel of photographs documenting her blissful trip.

WATCH: Karen Hauer could be in Baywatch in stunning bikini

Amongst the snapshots, Karen shared a gorgeous picture of herself rocking a strappy khaki bikini next to a giant outdoor swimming pool nestled amidst mountains and green trees.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked absolutely flawless in her swimwear as she flashed a warm smile. She teamed her green two-piece with a pair of retro sunglasses, a pendant necklace and some spiralling silver earrings.

© Instagram Karen looked gorgeous in green

Elsewhere, Karen shared a rare photo of her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones whom she wed in June 2022. Her beau was pictured from behind posing amongst endless rows of verdant vines.

The star concluded her holiday photo dump with a wholesome photo of a goat inspecting a bunch of grapes, and a breathtaking view of the mountains topped with swirling clouds. Stunning!

In her caption, the Venezuelan-American dancer simply included a green plant leaf.

© Instagram The dancer shared a photo of her husband Jordan

The star's fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "That looks incredible! Enjoy your time off," while a second gushed: "Aw beautiful glad you had the best time."

A third noted: "Enjoy the extremely well-deserved holiday in one of my favourite countries," and a fourth sweetly added: "Fantastic pictures. Looking lovely," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram The couple jetted off to Italy

Lovebirds Karen and Jordan tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Hampshire in front of friends and family. "It feels like a fairytale day," Karen told HELLO! of the wedding at Chewton Glen. "It felt so special to bring our families and friends together."

She added: "I haven't seen my family for the last two years so it's really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them."

© Instagram Karen and Jordan said "I do" in 2022

The duo went Instagram official back in August 2021 after they made their debut as a couple at a performance of the Him & Me show in July. Karen and Jordan first crossed paths on social media when Jordan was based in Australia for work.

© Getty Karen Hauer and Jordan Wyn-Jones attending a Cirque du Soleil premiere

Speaking to HELLO!, Jordan explained: "I knew I was going to marry Karen the first day I met her, but I thought it'd be a bit weird to turn up at her front door and ask then."

Musing on their early romance, Karen went on to say: "Jordan followed me on Instagram and I followed back – we would like and comment on each other's posts. Never did I think that I would find the love of my life on the other side of the world and that we would meet in such a unique way. But I wouldn't change it for the world."