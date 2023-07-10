Strictly's Karen Hauer stuns in khaki bikini during sun-drenched getaway

Strictly star Karen Hauer sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she shared a stunning bikini snap from her latest trip to Italy.
Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a carousel of photographs documenting her blissful trip.
Amongst the snapshots, Karen shared a gorgeous picture of herself rocking a strappy khaki bikini next to a giant outdoor swimming pool nestled amidst mountains and green trees.
The Strictly Come Dancing star looked absolutely flawless in her swimwear as she flashed a warm smile. She teamed her green two-piece with a pair of retro sunglasses, a pendant necklace and some spiralling silver earrings.
Elsewhere, Karen shared a rare photo of her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones whom she wed in June 2022. Her beau was pictured from behind posing amongst endless rows of verdant vines.
The star concluded her holiday photo dump with a wholesome photo of a goat inspecting a bunch of grapes, and a breathtaking view of the mountains topped with swirling clouds. Stunning!
In her caption, the Venezuelan-American dancer simply included a green plant leaf.
The star's fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "That looks incredible! Enjoy your time off," while a second gushed: "Aw beautiful glad you had the best time."
A third noted: "Enjoy the extremely well-deserved holiday in one of my favourite countries," and a fourth sweetly added: "Fantastic pictures. Looking lovely," followed by a red heart emoji.
Lovebirds Karen and Jordan tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Hampshire in front of friends and family. "It feels like a fairytale day," Karen told HELLO! of the wedding at Chewton Glen. "It felt so special to bring our families and friends together."
She added: "I haven't seen my family for the last two years so it's really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them."
The duo went Instagram official back in August 2021 after they made their debut as a couple at a performance of the Him & Me show in July. Karen and Jordan first crossed paths on social media when Jordan was based in Australia for work.
Speaking to HELLO!, Jordan explained: "I knew I was going to marry Karen the first day I met her, but I thought it'd be a bit weird to turn up at her front door and ask then."
Musing on their early romance, Karen went on to say: "Jordan followed me on Instagram and I followed back – we would like and comment on each other's posts. Never did I think that I would find the love of my life on the other side of the world and that we would meet in such a unique way. But I wouldn't change it for the world."