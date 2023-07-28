Pink, husband Carey Hart prove they're more in love than ever in adorable, rare pics together

The 'Just Give Me a Reason' singer and the former motorcycle racer's 18-year marriage is going strong

The magic's still there! Pink recently shared absolutely adorable pictures with her rarely-seen hubby Carey Hart on Instagram — in which the couple adorably enjoy each other's company on their way to Toronto for a recent stop on her Trust Fall Tour.

Carey has been married to the pop superstar, 43, for 18 years — and their ease together is quite evident in the carousel of pictures that the chart-topping artist has uploaded. From trying new poses to laughing their hearts out, the couple appear more in love than ever.

In one pic, the twosome share cocktails at the airport. "Just two people trying to take one good friggin picture and we cant. #torontoherewecome" the 'Trust Fall' singer jokes of their awkward selfie skills. For the journey, Pink wore an easy black tank top accompanied by minimal gold jewellery. She flaunted her red lips with her hair wrapped in a silk bonnet. She completed the overall airport look with her oversized glasses.

"Just two people trying to take one good friggin picture and we can't," Pink joked in the caption

Former motorcycle racer Carey, on the other hand, went for an easy but rugged look showing off his tattooed arms in a grey tee.

Carey recently celebrated his 48th birthday, and Pink didn't let the moment go to waste. In another post, she took to Instagram to share her love for her partner, with whom she shares daughter, Willow, 12, and son, Jameson, six. (Watch Willow steal the show during her mom's recent London concert in the video below.)

Calling him 'Care Bear' in her caption, the artist reminisced about the 21 birthdays they have shared together. She continues to appreciate him as a gorgeous businessman, entrepreneur, father, and husband. "You are just getting started and I've loved growing up with you and raising little humans together. I am excited for you for this year ahead, maybe more than ever before. I wish you peace and love. I am so glad you were born. Happy birthday, Carebear" captioned Pink.

"You are just getting started and I've loved growing up with you and raising little humans together," Pink recently wrote of the motorcycle racer on his 48th birthday.

One secret to the couple's strength and longevity: marriage counseling. The mega-platinum singer-songwriter confessed to her fans "You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together"

MORE: Carey Hart shocks fans with workout pic

RELATED: Pink talks son's "terrible" health woe

Pink and Carey have gone through their own share of hurdles in their relationship: they separated briefly in 2003 before the singer proposed to the former racer; they split briefly again in 2008.

Pink, 43, and Carey, 48, endured two brief splits in 2003 and 2008, but credit marriage counseling to saving their relationship.

The 'Just Give Me a Reason' singer credits therapist Vanessa Inn for saving her marriage after a turbulent time. Addressing the topic of counseling, she told her 10.1 million followers: "I got a lot of [expletive] for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples' counseling with Vanessa."

MORE: Pink discusses her "screwed" childhood

Pink enjoyed a ... pink cocktail while Carey seemed to be nursing his own, slightly manlier looking drink.

Even with those inevitably difficult, challenging sessions with Vanessa, it surely hasn't broken their spirit as beautifully apparent in the recent pictures.