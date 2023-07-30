Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are keeping the celebrations going over the weekend, going from an intimate birthday outing to a spectacular wedding.

The actress, 37, and her partner, who just turned 41 on July 28, attended a friend's wedding on Saturday, which took place at a huge ranch in front of a massive mountain range.

Tom and Kaley looked their best, with the former dressed in a white button down and slacks while the latter wore a beautiful full-length floral summer dress.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

What's more, the occasion was especially meaningful for Kaley, as she officiated the wedding, sharing a photo of herself standing at the altar, which appropriately sported a horseshoe.

Alongside a pair of photos with the bride, the Emmy-nominated actress wrote: "I got to marry my nearest and dearest today!" jokingly adding: "I'm avail for all future weddings, bat mitzvahs, and any legal ceremonies you may need me for lol."

It was a close family affair for Kaley, with her sister Brianna and her parents also being in attendance, although she took as many opportunities as possible to cozy up to Tom with a slew of selfies.

© Instagram Kaley and Tom attended a friend's wedding over the weekend

The occasion followed a milestone birthday celebration for Tom earlier in the week, marking not only his second birthday with Kaley, but his first since they welcomed their daughter Matilda Carmine Pelphrey in March.

The 8 Simple Rules star shared the sweetest tribute to her love, her partner since April 2022, on Instagram with a few photos capturing their time together as a couple and as parents, with one photo of them revealing the inspiration for their daughter's name – the 1988 Roald Dahl novel of the same name.

© Instagram The actress officiated the ranch wedding

"Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey!" Kaley wrote. "Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart, and [your] best role to date… Best daddy! We love you!!!!"

Fans gushed over the couple, leaving comments like: "You have never looked so happy since you've been with him," and: "I never got to meet either of you but, you both always look happy and that's so nice to see, keep it going," as well as: "Happy birthday you lucky man!!!! Make it a great one with your beautiful family!!!"

© Instagram The couple cozied up for several adorable photographs

While Tom has shied away from high-profile relationships, Kaley previously dated her The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki from 2007-09, and they've remained close friends since their break up. For roughly six months in 2011-12, she was engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnik.

At the end of 2013, she and professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting tied the knot after six months of dating, but called it quits in September 2015 and were divorced the following year.

Later that year, she started dating equestrian Karl Cook, announcing their engagement in November 2017 and getting married in June 2018. They announced their separation three years later, however, with their divorce being finalized in June 2022.