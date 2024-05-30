Jennifer Lopez says she's 'tried' to be 'home more' amid Ben Affleck split rumors

It may not sound believable to her fans and peers, but Jennifer Lopez is really slowing down her busy schedule, or at least trying to.

The Selena actress is currently promoting her new Netflix movie Atlas, ahead of heading on a world tour for This Is Me… Now, which debuted with an album, a movie, and a documentary about the making of the movie, all of which she funded herself. Aside from Atlas and This Is Me… Now, in the past two years, she has also premiered movies The Mother, Shotgun Wedding, Marry Me, and her documentary Halftime, about her Super Bowl performance with Shakira.

Now, as rumors continue to swirl that her marriage to Ben Affleck is on the rocks, and that the two might even be living apart (the Argo director is also currently working on a new project), the "Let's Get Loud" singer has opened up about her efforts to spend more time at home.

Speaking with the Associated Press at the Atlas premiere about her very active work life, she admitted: "The truth is over the past few years I've tried to slow down more and be home more, that's the truth."

Plus, asked what sparks her seemingly endless creativity for so many projects, she shared: "For me it's about doing things that are really exciting for me, doing things that inspire me, not doing just everything."

As she noted that in previous years "that's what I used to do a lot of," as much as possible instead of curating, her co-star Sterling K. Brown quipped: "This is you paired down?"

Jennifer maintained: "This is actually me paired down, I know that sounds crazy," as Sterling noted: "You're a hustler, baby, I just want you to know."

His surprise quickly sparked laughter between them, and the triple-threat further emphasized: "As much as it seems [that] I'm going at a fever pace all the time, I'm actually like half the pace of what I was a few years ago."

Jennifer's work ethic throughout her several years in Hollywood as a singer, actress and dancer is something many of her fellow colleagues, plus Ben himself, have expressed their admiration over.

At this year's Golden Globes, Brie Larson went viral over her emotional reaction to meeting Jennifer for the first time; when the two finally crossed each other's paths, Brie, holding back tears, gushed: "You mean so much to me. I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor," adding: "Your work ethic means so much, thank you."

Her husband Ben has also been a fierce supporter of hers even when they were not together. In 2020, a year before they reunited and around the time Jennifer was snubbed at the Oscars for her role in Hustlers, New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes tweeted an unused quote from an interview he did with Ben, of him praising her work in the 2019 film.

Ben reportedly told him: "She should have been nominated. She's the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's [expletive] baller."