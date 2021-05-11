Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's close friend has unexpected response to relationship The pair are rumoured to have sparked up a romance once again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumoured to have reignited their romance 17 years after they split, and they’ve got the backing of one of their most famous friends.

The couple - who were recently spotted at a luxury resort in Montana together - are back in each other's lives in the wake of JLo's breakup from fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Now, their good friend, Matt Damon, is speaking out about the formerly engaged couple - and what he said might surprise you.

The Good Will Hunting actor was asked about his good pal's relationship with Jennifer on the Today show on Tuesday and at first joked: "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that. I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's the first time I heard about it."

While Matt insists he's clueless when it comes to the re-coupling he did make a bold and telling statement too.

"It's a fascinating story," he added. "I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Matt and Ben have been friends for decades

Matt knew Ben long before he was first engaged to Jennifer back in 2002. Bennifer - as they were affectionately nicknamed - ended their engagement in 2004.

The new photos of the pair were published in the Daily Mail and showed Ben and Jen heading to the airport in Montana and then arriving in Los Angeles. They had attended a party together in Montana.

Ben and Jennifer are yet to make a statement about their relationship

It has been wildly reported that ARod has been left "shocked" by the news of Ben and Jennifer's relationship.

A source told E! News that the former baseball star thought the pair would be able to make it work through their problems, adding and said Alex is saddened by the reunion and has reached out to let Jennifer know he is upset.

