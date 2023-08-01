Eva Mendes proves she looks good in anything as she stuns in dress made of dish sponges

Eva Mendes turned heads on Monday when she shared a series of playful snaps on Instagram, modeling an outlandish outfit made of dish sponges from her own cleaning supplies brand.

At 49, the actress not only has an intriguing sense of humor but is also a savvy businesswoman who knows how to promote her products with flair.

The former Ghost Rider star had her fiery red locks styled into a high ponytail and sported green oval sunglasses. Her ensemble, as unique as it was, came from her own cleaning supplies brand, Skura Style.

To add some glamor to the offbeat attire, Eva accessorized with an assortment of glistening gold statement pieces, including beaded earrings, a chunky chain choker, a pair of thick bangle bracelets, and a delicate signet ring.

Eva complemented the whole look with sultry, smoky eye makeup, complete with fluttering eyelashes and smudged charcoal eyeliner. She highlighted her cheeks and radiant skin with a generous application of peach blush and completed the look with a swipe of bright pink, matte lipstick.

"Oscar lewk? Met Gala?" she jokingly asked her followers in the caption, adding: "Is this what they mean when they say 'clean fashion'? Ok, not great, but if you can do better I'll post yours later today. Whatcha got?!"

In a whimsical twist, Eva also posted photos of herself getting her makeup retouched, her chunky necklace converted into a headpiece adorning the crown of her ponytail. She also posted a photo of her inspiration behind the outfit and mentioned; "My next red carpet lewk. Working on the head wrap. And gloves. What else?"

Back in Spring 2022, Eva obtained an equity stake in Skrubby Hub LLC, Skura Style's parent company.

Now, as co-owner and brand ambassador of Skura, Eva not only promotes her products but also uses them in the most unusual ways, demonstrating her talent for unique marketing.

In a 2022 interview with Just Jared, Eva shared her passion for Skura Style's sponges and why she chose to join the company.

She said: "What sets Skura Style sponges apart is that there's nothing else like this on the market," she continued.

"Your average kitchen sponge is dirtier than your toilet! Our sponge has a revolutionary design that tells you when it's time to replace."

While she was initially approached to join Skura during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eva’s creativity and dedication to the brand have since made a splash in the industry.