Eva and Ryan became a couple in 2012 and share children Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven

Hollywood actress Eva Mendes has shared a relatable parenting post with her Instagram fans, as her actor beau Ryan Gosling continues to promote the Barbie movie abroad.

Eva, 49, who is mum to daughters Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven, with Ryan, 42, took to her social media page on Thursday to share some stunning profile shots of herself as well as some quotes which she revealed "got me thinking".

The first quote reads: "I thought parenting was about controlling how much my kids melted down, lashed out or lost control. Turns out, parenting is about managing how much I melt down, lash out or lose control. It's kinda like we're all out here raising ourselves right alongside our kids."

Eva, we totally relate to this. Parenting isn't just about your kids' behaviour, it's about how us mums and dads act too, and sometimes reining it in is not easy.

The second quote Eva shared from @drmarkhyman said: "We need to take back our kids' taste buds, our kitchens and our homes, which have been hijacked by the food industry."

Eva's followers took to the comments section to voice their views too, with one writing: "Love your parenting quotes that you're sharing."

Another told the star: "Omg. That quote, so true, it can be so hard when your nerves cannot take it anymore, but then again you look at your baby and say, such an angel, hard work for real, never ending learning curve and we gotta try and love ourselves in the midst of it when we lose it and melt down."

Eva and Ryan like to keep their home life private and refrain from appearing at movie premieres together.

Speaking to the crowds at the European premiere of Barbie at London's Cineworld in Leicester Square, Ryan made rare comments about his personal life, telling fans how his own home in California was flooded with the iconic Mattel doll.

"All things Barbie landed in my house at the same time – Barbie the doll and also the film," he said, adding: "It was just sort of like a Barbie avalanche, I had to reckon with it."

Ryan and Eva's love story goes back to 2011, when they hit it off on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. Ryan played motorcycle stunt rider Luke, whilst Eva portrayed Romina.

Speaking to Oprah Daily, Eva revealed how the couple were, however, already acquainted ahead of filming. She said: "We had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting."

The couple took their relationship off-screen with a loved-up visit to Disneyland in California, and in November 2011, the pair paid a special visit to romantic Paris where they celebrated Thanksgiving.

In June 2012, Eva joined beau Ryan at his mother's graduation ceremony at Brock University in Toronto. Later that year, the couple made their red-carpet debut at the star-studded premiere of The Place Beyond the Pines at the Toronto International Film Festival.

On becoming a mother, Eva told Australian radio show Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa: "I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years… I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."