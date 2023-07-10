Ryan Gosling's romantic gesture for Eva Mendes drives fans wild - did you spot it?

Greta Gerwig's Barbie star Ryan has stepped out on the pink carpet with a very sweet tribute

Ryan Gosling, 42, is the man of the moment, appearing alongside Margot Robbie in the much-anticipated Barbie movie.

The star embraced the theme of the film by stepping out in an all-pink suit for the premiere, but did you spot the subtle tribute to his wife Eva Mendes?

The actor was sporting an extra special necklace in homage to his wife, and Twitter has gone wild for it!

"Ryan gosling rocking not just a sexy little chain but a sexy little chain with a barbie font E for EVA on it I'm gonna throw myself off a cliff," joked one Twitter user and it has since received over 77,000 likes.

"I'm going to pass out omg that's so cute," another fan replied, with one more writing: "How cute wearing a necklace with an E for Eva. He really is making sure his wife feels secure."

© Jon Kopaloff Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Hilariously, one fan actually replied to say: "Omg I thought he was married to Blake lively???" and other followers responded by saying: "Wrong Ryan" and "That's the other Canadian Ryan, babe."

Blake Lively is, of course, married to the other famous Ryan actor, Ryan Reynolds!

Ryan and Eva like to keep their home life rather private, but in recent months they pair have begun to share snippets with fans. The La La Land star recently opened up about fatherhood and shared how he didn't know he wanted to be a father until Eva told him she was pregnant with Esmeralda.

© Getty Images The couple have two daughters together

"I would never want to go back, you know?" he said. "I'm glad I didn't have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."

The actor now has two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Ryan revealed that he hasn't exactly gotten the most approval from his daughters when it comes to Barbie playing time.

© MEGA Fans can't wait to see "Ken" in action

"My kids, their Barbies aren't even named 'Barbie,'" he explained, adding: "They all have their own names [and] very complicated lives, backstories, interrelationships, history – you gotta know it all." And good luck if you don't!

He added: "If you are playing with the two that are estranged now for some reason [and you did not know that], it's like, 'Get out of here.'" He further joked: "[The dolls] don't even talk!" continuing: "And by the way, [Ken] works at a grocery store, he's not a fireman. You gotta know [the story lines]."